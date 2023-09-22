Accused drunk driver tries to buy alcohol from business he crashed into, CA cops say

A man accused of driving drunk tried to buy alcohol from a business he crashed into, California police say.

The 34-year-old failed to stop his truck after entering the Santa Rosa store’s parking lot on Sept. 20, causing him to smash into a corner of the business, the Santa Rosa Police Department said in a Sept. 21 Facebook post.

After the crash, the man, who had “significant injuries,” left his truck and entered the store, where he tried to buy alcohol, police said.

He was taken to a hospital, police said.

The man had a blood alcohol content of 0.32, four times the legal driving limit in the state of California, according to police.

Police said he was arrested on a number of charges, including driving under the influence and driving while license is suspended.

Santa Rosa is about 100 miles southwest of Sacramento.

Accused drunk driver slams into anti-drunk driving sign, California police say

Accused drunk driver calls 911 about wrong-way driver. It was him, Nebraska cops say

Deputy accused of trying to cover up colleague’s DUI crash, California officials say