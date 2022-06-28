Accused ‘duck sauce’ killer of Chinese deliveryman released on bail in Queens

A judge in Queens granted $500,000 bail Monday for accused “duck sauce” killer Glenn Hirsch as he awaits trial on charges he fatally shot a Chinese food deliveryman over a bizarre months-long beef over insufficient condiment packets.

Hirsch, 51, had faced a long stint awaiting trial on Rikers Island — until he posted the hefty bail. Queens Criminal Court Judge Kenneth Holder granted Hirsch’s release into home confinement following a hearing in Queens Supreme Court.

Hirsch’s brother posted the bail with a certified check, but the $500,000 came from Hirsch himself, his lawyer Michael Horn said.

Holder ordered the city Sheriff’s Department fit Hirsch with an electronic bracelet. He has to stay in his home 24 hours a day, except for visits to his lawyer, doctor, court and one hour per day of exercise.

“Apparently there are enough people around who just hate you that I’m sure they’re going to take a picture of you if they see you in an area where you should not be and send it to the court,” the judge said, warning Hirsch to comply with the strict terms of his release.

Authorities say that Hirsch became enraged on Nov. 30 that he did not receive enough duck sauce with his take-home order from the Great Wall restaurant in Forest Hills. His frustration allegedly exploded on April 30 when he shot and killed Zhiwen Yan, 45, a well-liked deliveryman for the restaurant. Hirsch, who was arrested on June 2, has pleaded not guilty.

Detectives said that Hirsch had been stalking Yan and other staff at the restaurant on Queens Blvd. for weeks before the shooting. Prosecutors described his demand for duck sauce as an “obsessive point of contention.”

Hirsch drove around the block where the restaurant is located several times on the night of the murder. When Yan left the restaurant on his scooter to make a delivery, Hirsch allegedly followed and then shot him in the street.

In a bizarre twist, police searching Hirsch’s 141st St. apartment in Jamaica found that his refrigerator was full of duck sauce and other condiment packets, a source said.

“He’s a hoarder,” a police source previously told the Daily News.

The judge ordered Hirsch to stay away from the Great Wall Restaurant, the eatery’s delivery zone and “the entire area encompassing the crime scene.”

Hirsch is barred from leaving the city and going within a mile of airports, Grand Central Station, Pennsylvania Station or any PATH train. He also can’t buy any guns.

Prosecutor Karen Ross said Hirsch had agreed to DNA testing after two of the eight guns found in the home of Hirsch’s ex-wife had genetic material on them.

Seven members of the New York State Court Special Response Team surrounded the accused killer as he appeared in court, one of them holding each arm.

Hirsch’s lawyer said after the hearing he was pleased with the outcome and insisted his client is not guilty of Yan’s murder.

“I’m happy with the way things worked, I thought the judge made a nice compromise about public safety versus the rights of an individual not convicted of a crime,” Horn said.

“Our position is that he’s not the guy who did this, that that person is still out there. And we’re going to try and find that person as much as anybody else.”

Horn said he had not yet seen the full video surveillance from the scene.

“We’ve gotten a video compilation, which is sort of a cut and paste job, but we don’t have the 1,000 hours of of cars going back and forth, up and down the streets,” he said.

“Because we did a DMV search, there are about 126,900 similar vehicles on the road registered in New York City.”

