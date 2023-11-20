Accused DWI driver abandons his child while fleeing scene of crash, Missouri cops say

A man accused of driving drunk with a revoked license abandoned his child on the side of the road while leaving the scene of a crash, Missouri cops say.

Otis Goff, 33, was arrested on multiple charges, including driving while intoxicated, following the Saturday, Nov. 18, incident, the St. Louis County Police Department said.

Goff was driving a Chevrolet when he swerved, striking a woman who was standing behind her car on the side of the road, police said in the Nov. 20 news release. The woman was pinned between the two vehicles.

She was taken to a hospital, where she was listed in critical condition with two broken legs, according to police.

While still at the crash scene, one of Goff’s children got out of the car, and Goff drove off without the child, police said.

A second child who was in the car later was seen by a witness exiting the vehicle and being chased by Goff.

One of the two children told police she was struck in the face when the car’s air bag deployed, police said. That child was taken to a hospital with cuts and bruising.

Multiple witnesses identified Goff, who was eventually found in a different location, according to police. There were indications he was intoxicated, as officers said he had “a strong odor of intoxicants” and had “glassy eyes.”

Police said they found his windshield was broken and there was blood on the front of the car. Officers also discovered he had been driving with a license that was revoked.

Goff was charged with driving while intoxicated causing serious physical injury, endangering the welfare of a child, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident involving physical injury, and driving while operator’s license is revoked. He was jailed on a $350,000 cash bond.

Teen dies after accused drunk driver topples light pole onto her, Texas family says

Trucker said he thought he ‘hit a bird,’ but he killed tow truck driver, Iowa cops say

Rider out on DUI probation crashes e-bike into pedestrian while drunk, Florida cops say