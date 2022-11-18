An East Haven man traded pot for 2 guns. Now he’s heading to prison on a weapons charge.

A 20-year-old accused drug trafficker from East Haven was sentenced to five years in federal prison on Thursday for possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Luis Salaman, Jr., also known as “J,” “Lou Benz,” “Louie Benz” and “Benz,” was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Jeffrey A. Meyer in New Haven to a total of 60 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty on July 14, 2022.

New Haven police officers arrested Salaman on an outstanding state arrest warrant after he entered a store on the corner of Ferry Street and Sanford Street in New Haven, on Sept. 22, 2020, according to court documents and testimonies.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, Salaman was in possession of a loaded Sig Sauer 1911 .45 caliber firearm with an obliterated serial number as well as heroin and marijuana that he planned to sell at the time of his arrest.

The investigation also showed that Salaman gave marijuana to an individual in exchange for two handguns in the summer of 2020, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Salaman has been detained since his arrest on Oct. 2, 2020.