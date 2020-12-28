Accused Epstein Madam Ghislaine Maxwell Denied Bail For a Second Time

Mark Mainz/Getty Images

A federal judge has again denied bail for Jeffrey Epstein’s accused accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, who faces trial for allegedly recruiting and grooming girls for the financier.

In a ruling on Monday, U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan wrote that “none of the new information” Maxwell provided to the court “has a material bearing on the Court’s determination that she poses a flight risk.”

“The Court also finds that the Defendant’s proposed bail conditions would not reasonably assure her appearance at future proceedings,” Nathan added.

Jeffrey Epstein Accuser Names Powerful Men in Alleged Sex Ring

Earlier this month, Maxwell proposed a $30-million bail package backed by her siblings and supposed husband, who is widely reported to be tech CEO Scott Borgerson. In a letter filed in support of Maxwell’s renewed bail application, the alleged hubby said, “I have never witnessed anything close to inappropriate with Ghislaine... Quite to the contrary, the Ghislaine I know is a wonderful and loving person.”

The federal court in Manhattan first held a bail hearing for Maxwell in July, when Nathan ruled that “no combination of conditions could reasonably ensure her presence at court” due to her wealth and foreign connections.

Nathan’s latest opinion and order were filed under seal and will be placed on the public docket after the government and Maxwell’s lawyers propose redactions.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.