Accused ex-Paterson cop Spencer Finch testifies man he struck ‘was fighting’

PATERSON — Spencer Finch — the former Paterson cop on trial for assault and misconduct charges — testified on Friday that he expected violence as he approached a 28-year-old man involved in a volatile domestic dispute.

Finch told the jury that he heard the man, Brandon Cosby, screaming “like someone was getting killed” when the patrol officer first arrived outside the Paterson apartment building where the May 2021 incident happened. The cursing and yelling continued as he ran up the stairs with another officer and arrived at the scene, the fired cop testified.

Finch said he had no choice but to arrest Cosby when the agitated man then made threats against the mother of his two young children. Finch’s lawyer, Eric Kleiner, asked Finch if he thought Cosby was going to resist the arrest or give himself up.

“Oh, no,” Finch responded. “He was fighting.”

Finch — who said he is 6’1” and 250 pounds — told the jury he saw Cosby clench his fist in preparation to strike a blow against the approaching cop. So, Finch said, he slapped Cosby with his open hand to “stun” him prior to making the arrest.

Finch — who previously refused to accept a plea bargain in the case — spent about three hours testifying in his own defense at the Passaic County courthouse on Friday in a trial that started on Nov. 29.

The former cop’s testimony came to a halt Friday afternoon as Finch was in the middle of giving his version of the events that resulted in his termination from the Paterson police department after a 17-year career and resulted in criminal charges that could put him in prison.

The charges against Finch partly are based on two video recordings — one from another Paterson police officer’s body-worn camera and the other from a security camera in the apartment building’s hallway. During the trial, the jury has been shown those videos.

In questioning his client, Kleiner asked Finch if his body blocked the various cameras from recording Cosby make a fist as the officer walked towards him.

“Unfortunately, yes,” Finch said.

First Assistant Passaic County Prosecutor Peter Foy previously has told the jury the security camera shows Finch strike Cosby 14 times with a flashlight that was larger than those Paterson cops are allowed to carry. Foy also told the jury that the body camera video shows Finch hitting Cosby in the face with his knee while Cosby was sitting on the hallway floor, with his arms handcuffed behind his back.

The trial adjourned for the weekend just after Finch testified about slapping Cosby to stun him and before any questions covered his blows with the flashlight or his knee striking Cosby’s face. He is scheduled to resume his testimony on Monday.

Finch has been indicted in a separate excessive force assault case involving his work as a police officer, one that stemmed from a December 2018 incident that took place 30 months before the Cosby encounter. As part of the current trial, the prosecution has been barred from mentioning the other pending criminal case as well as the fact that the city has fired Finch from the police department.

Finch in 2021 became the first Paterson cop accused of a crime in a case using body-camera video as evidence. He also became the first Paterson cop fired over pending criminal charges. In the past, accused officers were placed on paid leave pending the outcome of their criminal cases.

During Friday’s morning testimony, Kleiner asked Finch numerous questions about his flashlight. The former cop said he used the same type for most of his law enforcement career. He said the larger flashlight was effective for rubbing against the sternum of overdose victims to revive them. He said it also was effective for breaking windows to get inside vehicles in certain emergencies.

Finch said after the Paterson police department issued a policy requiring city cops to use smaller flashlights, he continued to carry the larger one. He described the smaller flashlights as ineffective.

Finch testified that the police department never did flashlight spot checks, but that he figured he would get a two-day suspension if caught using one of the larger devices.

One of the charges in the indictment against Finch accused him of using a weapon — the flashlight — for an unlawful purpose. The prosecutor’s office noted in its indictment announcement that Finch had a prohibited flashlight.

