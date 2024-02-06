Accused Fayette County drug dealer faces murder charge after overdose death

WSBTV.com News Staff
·1 min read

An accused drug dealer is charged with felony murder after the overdose death of a man.

Levi McElwaney, 23, of Fayetteville, was arrested on Feb. 2.

On Jan. 26, deputies responded to a drug overdose.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Deputies found a dead man and suspected oxycontin at the scene of the overdose.

Investigators say they tracked the source of the pills to McElwaney.

McElwaney was also charged with the use of a telecommunication facility to facilitate a drug transaction.

“I believe this case meets all the elements of murder and we’re not backing down. I hope this case will encourage others to take the same route” Fayette County Sheriff Barry Babb said.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: