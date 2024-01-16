Accused fentanyl dealer arrested after fleeing Sacramento Denny’s without paying, police say

A man accused of selling fentanyl and sought by Roseville police officers was arrested after allegedly running out of a Sacramento Denny’s without paying, police said.

Police officers were attempting to find the suspect, who was also accused of stealing a car to flee Roseville, according to a Roseville Police Department social media post.

Officers, who obtained a warrant to arrest the suspect, converged on Denny’s to find him when he ran out of the restaurant, police said.

It was unclear when the man was arrested. Lt. Chris Ciampa, a spokesman with the Roseville Police Department, did not immediately return a request for comment.

The man was booked in Placer County jail on charges related to fentanyl sales, conspiracy, obstruction, stealing a vehicle and violating parole, police said.