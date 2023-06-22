Accused fentanyl dealer released for treatment before August trial date

Jun. 22—A 41-year-old Maui man will be released to the Sand Island Treatment Center ahead of his trial on federal charges that he allegedly sold fentanyl and heroin on Maui by shipping the drugs into Hawaii from Washington state and Nevada.

Drew Allen Ward was indicted by a federal grand jury May 18 and charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and heroin, one count of distribution of fentanyl, and one count of distribution of heroin.

On Wednesday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Rom A. Trader denied the U.S. Department of Justice's motion to detain Ward without bail until his trial and released him on an unsecured bond in the amount of $50, 000.

Ward's trial is scheduled for 9 a.m. Aug. 14 before Chief U.S. District Judge Derrick K. Watson.

Trader found "the conditions recommended by Pretrial Services sufficient to rebut the presumption in favor of detention, and to reasonably assure the appearance of the defendant as required and the safety of the community." The Sand Island Treatment Center, which is in Iwilei, has 123 residential beds where it treats clients who are often chronically homeless criminals with mental health and substance abuse issues.

Ward was arrested in Washington on May 9 and will be held at the Federal Detention Center in Honolulu until bed space opens up for him at SITC. The treatment center "is a long-term, residential continuum of care treatment program that takes clients on a journey from rock-bottom to a fulfilling and meaningful life, " according to its website.

Ward allegedly was selling packages containing 10 ounces of powdered fentanyl for $10, 000 and sold more than 400 grams of fentanyl, an amount capable of creating 200, 000 fatal doses.

, which is made in China in powder or liquid form, can create 500 lethal doses. There were 60 fatal fentanyl overdoses in Hawaii last year, according to the state Department of Health.

Ward would allegedly sell an ounce of powdered fentanyl for $1, 000.

Ward is a resident of Edgewood, Wash., who previously lived on Maui, attended Maui High School and has 11 prior state convictions, including five felony drug convictions in Hawaii.

Assistant U.S. Attorney W. Keaupuni Akina, who is prosecuting the case, did not immediately respond to a Honolulu Star-Advertiser request for comment. Ward's attorney, assistant federal public defender Jacquelyn T. Esser, declined comment.

According to a May 5 criminal complaint, "Law enforcement investigations suggest that Ward is the mainland distributor of large quantities of controlled substances in Maui."

Maui police, FBI agents and FBI task force officers used a confidential human source, referred to in federal court documents as "CHS1, " who said they received "controlled substances from Ward in the past."

"CHS1's criminal history includes felony convictions for promotion of dangerous drugs and theft along with misdemeanor convictions for promotion of harmful drugs and other offenses. CHS1 has received a total of $3, 000 from the FBI for information and services. Despite CHS1's criminal record, the information provided has been verified and found to be accurate, " read the complaint.

The source told police and federal agents that Ward allegedly used the U.S. Postal Service to ship the drugs to Hawaii and coordinated the transactions using the encrypted messaging service Signal.

Ward "fronted " the controlled substances, including heroin and fentanyl, to CHS1 and then told CHS1 the sale prices for each. After selling the drugs, CHS1 would wire money to Ward via his bank account, the complaint said.