Accused fentanyl dealers arrested in Deltona; city hosting town hall on opioid July 12

Two convicted drug dealers are facing new charges after undercover detectives purchased fentanyl from them in Deltona on multiple occasions, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office.

Michael Espejo, 53, and Luis Collazo, 57, were arrested Thursday following a three-month investigation into the activity taking place at 725 Hartley Ave., about a half-mile east of the intersection of North Normandy and Deltona boulevards, the news release from the sheriff's office states.

What charges are the suspects facing?

Espejo and Collazo each face three counts of trafficking in fentanyl, records show. Collazo's bail is set at $700,000.

Additionally, Espejo is charged with three counts of sale and delivery of heroin/fentanyl within 1,000 feet of a park, records show. His bail is set at $850,000.

Volusia sheriff's detectives with the Deltona Narcotics Enforcement Team and with help from Drug Enforcement Administration agents "conducted several controlled purchases brokered by Espejo and completed by Collazo" at the Hartley Avenue house, Friday's news release states.

What is fentanyl and how powerful is it?

According to the DEA, fentanyl is a potent synthetic opioid drug approved by the Food and Drug Administration for use as an analgesic and anesthetic.

Fentanyl is:

Approximately 100 times more potent than morphine

Approximately 50 times more potent than heroin as an analgesic

City of Deltona hosting town hall on opioids, overdose treatment

Deltona's town hall addressing opioids and Narcan, the nasal spray that reverses an overdose, is scheduled for July 12.

FDA gives approval for OTC Narcan sales: What will that mean for Florida?

Drug bust results: 41 arrests in Volusia and Lake counties

The event — held in conjunction with the Volusia Sheriff’s Office, the Volusia Recovery Alliance and District 3 Commissioner Maritza Avila-Vazquez — will be held at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 2345 Providence Blvd. in Commission Chambers.

Residents are invited to listen to presenters and ask questions of them.

Contact Catherine Barker at cbarker@deltonafl.gov for more information.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Drug bust in Deltona results in arrest of 2 accused fentanyl dealers