Accused Georgia spa shooter to face judge on four more murder charges

FILE PHOTO: Robert Aaron Long, 21, poses in a jail booking photograph after he was taken into custody by the Crisp County Sheriff's Office in Cordele
Rich McKay
·2 min read

By Rich McKay

ATLANTA (Reuters) - A Georgia man accused of a shooting massacre at Atlanta-area day spas in March is set to appear before a judge on Tuesday to be arraigned on four counts of felony murder and other charges in Fulton County, where the prosecutor seeks the death penalty.

In a case that caught national attention, Robert Aaron Long, 22, is accused of killing a total of eight people, most of them of Asian descent, at three spas in or near Atlanta. He pleaded guilty https://www.reuters.com/world/us/man-pleads-guilty-four-murders-atlanta-area-spa-shootings-2021-07-27 in July to four of the slayings in Cherokee County.

The attacks in March galvanized an awareness of a wave of anti-Asian bias and violence across the United States during the coronavirus pandemic after former President Donald Trump repeatedly referred to the coronavirus as "kung flu" or "China virus.

The Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has already filed paperwork in the court announcing that she would seek the death penalty and enhanced sentencing for hate crimes, based on the race and gender of the victims.

At Tuesday's hearing, the defendant may have the opportunity to enter a plea on the charges related to the four murders that took place in Fulton County.

In a court hearing in Cherokee County in July, Long described how he purchased a firearm, a bottle of bourbon and set out to kill himself, claiming to feel remorseful for a self-proclaimed sex addiction.

Instead, he said he decided to carry out the spa shootings across two counties in metro Atlanta.

Long received four sentences of life in prison without parole in August for the shootings of Delaina Ashley Yaun, 33; Paul Andre Michels, 54; Xiaojie Yan, 49; and Daoyou Feng, 44.

In Fulton County, he is charged with the killings of Yong Ae Yue, 63; Soon Chung Park, 74; Suncha Kim, 69; and Hyun Jung Grant, 51, at two Atlanta day spas.

On Tuesday, he will appear before Fulton County Superior Court Judge Ural Glanville in Atlanta on the four remaining counts of felony murder, and other charges.

(Reporting by Rich McKay; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • France: Man who threw egg at Macron in psychiatric treatment

    A 19-year-old student who threw an egg at French President Emmanuel Macron has been admitted to a psychiatric hospital after a medical exam, prosecutors said Tuesday. The egg hit Macron on the shoulder as he milled with a crowd at an international food fair in Lyon on Monday. The man was detained, and an investigation was opened for “assault on a person in a position of public authority," Lyon prosecutors said.

  • U.S. deports convicted Russian hacker to Russia -TASS

    A Russian hacker, sentenced in June 2020 to nine years in a U.S. jail for cyber crimes, was detained at a Moscow airport on Tuesday after being deported by the United States, the TASS news agency quoted Russia's Interior Ministry as saying. Alexei Burkov was jailed by the United States for operating two websites devoted to the facilitation of payment card fraud, computer hacking, and other crimes, the U.S. Department of Justice said when he was sentenced.

  • UK panic buying, up to 90% of fuel pumps dry

    A warning not to panic buy seems to have fallen on deaf ears in the UK. As up to 90% of fuel stations ran dry across major English cities on Monday (September 27).The rush to fill up deepened a supply chain crisis triggered by a shortage of truckers.Retailers are now warning the issue could batter the world's fifth-largest economy.A dire post-Brexit shortage of truck drivers has sown chaos through supply chains for everything from food to fuel.And has left consumers fearing price rises in the run up to Christmas.The petrol shortage came just days after Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government spent millions of pounds to avert a food shortage.That was due to a spike in prices for natural gas and its byproduct, carbon dioxide.Reacting to the fuel shortage, the government suspended competition laws to allow firms to work together.On Sunday it also announced a plan to issue temporary visas for 5,000 foreign truck drivers.But business leaders have warned the plan is a short-term fix and will not solve an acute labour shortage.

  • Gunmen kill 22 Nigerian security personnel, says state lawmaker

    ABUJA (Reuters) -Gunmen killed at least 22 security personnel at a remote army base in a northwestern Nigerian state plagued by bandits and kidnappers, a lawmaker said. Aminu Gobir and another security source said bandits attacked the base in Sokoto State close to the border with Niger on Sunday, killing 14 soldiers, five police officers and three members of a civil defence force. The army had said earlier that troops had repelled an attack by militants from the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) and killed scores of them.

  • White House Council of Economic Advisers breaks down a busy week in D.C.

    Jared Bernstein White House Council of Economic Advisers joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the debt ceiling, the budget resolution and other debates ongoing on Capitol Hill.

  • Protester throws egg at Macron, shouts 'Vive la revolution'

    Footage from Lyon Mag showed the egg bouncing off the president's shoulder area, without breaking, as he walked through a crowd while a protester shouted "Vive la revolution," which means "long live the revolution" in the French language.A man was arrested after the incident at the international catering, hotel, and food trade fair in the city, French media said.

  • Pfizer begins study of oral drug for prevention of COVID-19

    The drugmaker and its rivals, including U.S.-based Merck & Co Inc and Swiss pharmaceutical Roche Holding AG, have been racing to develop an easy-to-administer antiviral pill for COVID-19. The mid-to-late-stage study will test Pfizer's drug, PF-07321332, in up to 2,660 healthy adult participants aged 18 and older who live in the same household as an individual with a confirmed symptomatic COVID-19 infection. In the trial, PF-07321332, designed to block the activity of a key enzyme needed for the coronavirus to multiply, will be administered along with a low dose of ritonavir, an older medication widely used in combination treatments for HIV infection.

  • Column: Verbosity isn't Biden's problem — misreading the room is

    Biden misinterpreted the passage of his $1.9-trillion COVID relief package as a green light for vastly more spending on infrastructure.

  • Man shot, killed by Huntington Beach police identified

    A man allegedly armed with a gun who was shot and killed by Huntington Beach police over the weekend, as the U.S. Open of Surfing was wrapping up for the day, has been identified as a 43-year-old man.

  • Person of Interest ‘Rebuffed’ by Missing Florida College Student Kills Himself

    via Instagram/Orange County Sheriff's OfficeLocal authorities in Orlando, Florida, said Monday that a maintenance worker they had identified as a person of interest in the disappearance of 19-year-old Miya Marcano—who has been missing since Friday—was found dead in an apparent suicide.Orange County Sheriff John Mina said that Armando Manuel Caballero, 27, a maintenance employee where Miya Marcano lived and worked, had repeatedly expressed “romantic interest” in the Valencia College sophomore—and

  • What Matt Gaetz’s Legal Lineup Tells Us About His Troubles

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photos Getty ImagesWhile the federal sex crimes investigation into Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) has not fueled the kinds of explosive headlines it generated when the news first broke in late March, the case shows no signs of a slowdown.In fact, legal experts told The Daily Beast, the perceived lull is nothing outside the norm and can be chalked up to a number of factors—including a wide range of charges that investigators could be exploring. Although Gaetz and his

  • Federal authorities cash in on safety box seizures as owners fight back

    Married couple Jeni Pearsons and Michael Store aren't wealthy.

  • A woman who was charged with arson in connection to a California wildfire that has burned 10,000 acres said she was boiling water that had bear urine in it, officials say

    The 30-year-old woman told authorities she tried to filter the bear urine with a tea bag and when that didn't work she tried to boil it.

  • Police were told that Brian Laundrie hit Gabby Petito before stopping the couple in Utah, dispatch records say, but still labeled her the aggressor

    Dispatch records say police were told that Brian Laundrie had been seen hitting Gabby Petito on August 12 - but they labeled her as the aggressor.

  • Body of missing Baton Rouge child, 2, found; stepfather arrested

    The body of a two-year-old who went missing in Baton Rouge on Friday was recovered in Mississippi and her stepfather […] The post Body of missing Baton Rouge child, 2, found; stepfather arrested appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Police may not name a suspect in the Gabby Petito case for a while, as experts say they'll face obstacles to finding and testing physical evidence

    Police may not name a suspect in Petito's killing for a long time because it will be difficult for them to gather evidence, experts say.

  • Student in deadly Las Vegas crash identified

    Monday, the Clark County coroner's office identified the teen killed as 16-year-old Liam Gillogly.

  • California woman suspected of being serial arsonist pleads not guilty in Fawn Fire

    The California woman charged with starting the Fawn Fire pleaded not guilty. Officials say she might be tied to other fires.

  • Police: Gunman in grocery store shooting lost job that day

    Law enforcement officials on Monday said the gunman who killed one person and wounded 14 others at a Tennessee supermarket before killing himself had been asked to leave his job at the grocery store earlier that day. “He was a third-party vendor working inside Kroger and was asked to leave his job the morning of Thursday, September 23, 2021,” the release said. “The police department is processing evidence to include electronic evidence, as well as the crime scene vehicles, and interviewing other potential witnesses.”

  • Louisiana Camaro Driver Does Donuts, Gets Arrested

    These are the most courteous donuts we’ve ever seen…