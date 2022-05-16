Accused getaway driver in Queens murder for hire lived luxury lifestyle in gated community

The accused getaway driver in the execution-style murder of a Queens businessman is a self-proclaimed “bad boy billionaire” who the feds say moves large amounts of weed and is too dangerous to be out on bail.

Zhe Zhang, 34, was arrested last week at his 5,000-square-foot Los Angeles County estate in a gated community for his suspected role in the murder of Xin Gu, 31, who was gunned down while leaving a karaoke bar on Feb. 12, 2019.

A California magistrate judge opted to release Zhang on $1.55 million bond, prompting federal prosecutors to appeal that ruling and reveal new allegations about the flamboyant businessman.

“He is a danger to the community and victims/witnesses in this case,” wrote Brooklyn Assistant U.S. Attorney Devon Lash.

Zhang — who refers to himself as “Bad boy billionaire” in his Instagram bio — was renting the opulent property in Arcadia, Calif. for $9,000 per month, prosecutors said. The house has six bedrooms, a swimming pool, and is worth more than $5 million, according to a real estate listing.

When federal agents showed up to cuff Zhang, they also found a Mercedes Benz G-Class, a purple Rolls Royce Cullinan and a Porsche 911 Carrera parked out front.

The Spanish Colonial home in the Anoakia Gated Community features a winding driveway, a pool, a jacuzzi and a home gym.

But behind the gate and fancy façade, Zhang allegedly used industrial packing equipment to bundle and sell more than 30 pounds of marijuana.

Zhang also had 14 burner phones at the house, prosecutors said.

“Zhang is involved in the sale of large quantities of controlled substances,” wrote Lash in court papers filed Friday.

Prosecutors said that Zhang’s access to money makes him a risk of flight. He earns $10,000 per month, half of which comes from a logistics company, prosecutors say. The other half comes from his parents. The feds say he also earns “several thousand a month” from a stake in a Philadelphia restaurant.

Zhang also owns an apartment on the 19th floor of a building in Chinatown overlooking the East River, which he used to help secure his release on bond.

He’s accused of playing a key role in the killing of Gu.

The victim’s former boss, Qing Ming Yu, 54, ordered the murder as revenge for Gu leaving his real estate renovation company to strike out on his own, according to a complaint. The final straw came in 2018 when Gu’s new company won a $1 million deal that Yu had also sought, according to the feds.

Yu allegedly hired his nephew You You, 34, to carry out the murder. You brought in Zhang, who helped recruit triggerman Antony Abreu, 34, according to the complaint.

Abreu and Zhang lay in wait for Gu to exit the karaoke bar and Abreu shot him numerous times before hopping back into the 2003 Honda Accord driven by Zhang, prosecutors said.

A hearing to determine whether Zhang should be released on bail is set for Thursday. He’s accused of murder for hire and conspiracy.

Zhang’s attorney, Joel Cohen, declined to comment.