Accused Gilgo Beach killer Rex Heuermann to face fourth murder charge

Accused Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann is expected to be charged with murdering a fourth victim at his next court appearance Tuesday, according to a report.

Heuermann, 60, is already accused of murdering three young women on Long Island — Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Lynn Costello — and prosecutors hinted in November that they’d soon be charging him with the killing of Maureen Brainard-Barnes, last seen alive on July 9, 2007.

Suffolk County D.A. Raymond Tierney is expected to announce the new charges at the Suffolk County Courthouse in Riverhead, L.I. on Tuesday, NBC News reported.

“The grand jury is continuing and that matter is continuing,” Suflok County D.A. Raymond Tierney said in November about the probe into Heuermann’s possible connection to the Brainard-Barnes case.

“So as we said right from the onset, this case, the initial investigation had to do with the Gilgo Four. We’ve charged three out of the four victims, which were primarily known as the Gilgo Four. That fourth case is winding down.”