Accused Grand Forks tire slasher facing charges for alleged burglary spree last spring

Nov. 20—GRAND FORKS — A Grand Forks man

accused of slashing 83 tires

on the north end of town last month waived his preliminary hearing and pleaded not guilty in the case on Monday, Nov. 20.

Matthew Vincent Morris, 31, is next scheduled to appear in court for a final dispositional conference on Feb. 8, 2024. He is charged with Class B felony criminal mischief causing intentional damage over $10,000, which has a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and $20,000 in fines.

As a result of the Grand Forks County charges, Morris' bond has been revoked in an unrelated case in Nelson County for which he's charged with burglary with a weapon and criminal mischief resulting in damages of more than $10,000.

The former Devils Lake correctional officer had been scheduled to appear for a final dispositional conference Dec. 15 in the Lakota, N.D., courthouse. That hearing has been canceled, and he is scheduled to next appear for an arraignment and preliminary hearing on Jan. 5, 2024.

In that case, Morris is accused of going on a spree of burglaries on April 9, allegedly hitting six Lakota businesses. According to an affidavit in the case, Nelson County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to the Lakota florist Elaine's House of Dreams, where "a firearm was used on the property and sustained heavy damage to the building, equipment and inventory." A similar burglary had reportedly occurred at DD's Bar, where a firearm had been used to gain access to the building.

As deputies took the report at Elaine's, burglary reports from additional businesses came in from Wheeler Brothers Shop, Deitzler Electric, Lakota City Shop and MJ Salon. All had forced entry with a firearm, sustained building damage and had several items stolen, according to court documents. Among items that had reportedly been stolen were a rare $20 and $80 of rolled quarters from DD's, $5 in tip money and $50 cash for city library donations from Elaine's, and a pistol and a .45 caliber Ruger Pro-model from the City Shop. Damage to the buildings with the value of the missing items totaled about $28,000, the affidavit said.

Business security footage showed a suspect in a dark sedan and wearing dark clothing and latex gloves throwing items away in the trash cans at Cenex's gas pumps. When the trash was searched, deputies located several blue latex gloves — some with blood on them — as well as a number of other items of interest, the affidavit said.

The sedan was located by North Dakota Highway Patrol and was shown to be registered to Morris, and an analysis of DNA evidence linked Morris to the scene, according to court documents.

For each of the two Nelson County charges, Morris faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a fine of $20,000 if convicted.