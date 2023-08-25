Accused Gravel Pit Fire arsonist pleads not guilty

Aug. 25—A transient man originally from New Jersey who is accused of starting the Gravel Pit Fire earlier this month pleaded not guilty to two felony charges of arson.

Joseph Anthony Eutsler, 39, is being held on $250,000 bail in the Lincoln County Detention Center. He appeared via video with public defender Ben Kolter.

District Judge Matt Cuffe set Eutsler's next court hearing for Oct. 30.

According to charging documents, Eutsler previously lived in Williamstown, New Jersey. But he was described as living in his van at the time of the offense.

According to the probable cause statement by county Sheriff's Office Deputy Anthony Jenson, Eutsler was arrested on the evening of Aug. 1 at the gravel pit located near Silver Butte Road after a woman called 911 at about 6:22 p.m. to report the fire near mile marker 60.

Fisher River Valley Fire Rescue responded to the scene and found the man who allegedly started the fire at the scene.

Captain Boyd White and Jenson responded and spoke with Eutsler. He allegedly told them his vehicle had broken down and he had been parked in the gravel pit for about two days. The defendant said a marked patrol car had driven past and he tried to wave for the officer to stop, but the car continued to drive, according to Jenson's statement.

Eutsler allegedly said he was upset and said he started the fire to create a signal to force law enforcement to come.

Jenson reported seeing singed hair on Eutsler's right arm and Capt. White found a bottle of lighter fluid next to an open door of the defendant's van. It was also reported that Eutsler had a lighter in his pocket.

The officers also reported that when they arrived the fire had grown to an estimated five acres and damaged timber and property belonging to Green Diamond Resource Company. Within two hours the fire grew to about 50 acres and was heading in a northeast direction where there are numerous residences along the highway.

According to officials, the 304-acre fire was 95% contained as of Saturday, Aug. 19. Management of the fire was returned to the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation.

If convicted of felony arson, Eutsler faces a sentence of up to 20 years in the Montana State Prison.