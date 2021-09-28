Accused gunman in Atlanta spa shootings pleads not guilty to 4 killings

The man accused of killing eight people at Asian spas in and around Atlanta pleaded not guilty to four of those murders Tuesday, two months after admitting to killing the other four.

Robert Aaron Long, 22, is already serving a term of four life sentences without parole for the March 16 killings of three women and one man at Youngs Asian Massage in Cherokee County.

The suspect could now face the death penalty if convicted in the murders of four other people at two spas in the city of Atlanta. In a brief appearance at Fulton County Superior Court on Tuesday morning, he pleaded not guilty to murder, aggravated assault and domestic terrorism in connection to those killings.

