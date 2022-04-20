Accused gunman claims self defense

Apr. 19—An Odessa man who was arrested Friday night in connection with a fatal shooting turned himself in and told police he was acting in self-defense.

An Odessa Police Department report details officers were called around 8:20 p.m. about a shooting at a convenience store at 1000 North Dixie Boulevard and when they arrived they found 49-year-old Shawnn Michael McCracken, a local transient, dead in the parking lot.

A short time later, Isaiah Dominique Renteria, 26, called 911 and said he was at the Boys and Girls Club on East 13th Street. He told police several times that'd he'd shot McCracken and McCracken had assaulted him. After he was read his rights under Miranda, Renteria told officers McCracken had approached him and hit him in the face several times, according to the report.

Officers arrested Renteria on suspicion of murder and collected surveillance footage and cellphone recordings of the event.