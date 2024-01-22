Accused gunman in Palm Bay triple homicide pleads not guilty

Ta’Shawn Taylor made his first appearance before the judge on Monday

Palm Bay, FL - 26-year-old Ta’Shawn Taylor, the man accused of killing three people and seriously hurting a 15-year-old made his first court appearance on Monday in Brevard County.

He is charged with three counts of first-degree premeditated murder, and two counts of attempted first-degree premeditated murder.

Witness say Ta’Shawn arrived at the family home with a handgun and laser Saturday night, court documents show. He then went into a bedroom, killing 60-year-old Angela Suglam, and 31-year-old Lisa Suglam, investigators said.

Read: Police: Man arrested in deadly road-rage shooting in Orlando

79-year-old Stephen Suglam was also in the home. The man came out to see what was happening, before being shot dead, police say.

A 10-year-old-girl and a 15-year-old-boy were in the apartment, court records show.

The girl was able to hide and then run away. The teen was shot in the head and is now in critical condition.

Read: Solar storm to hit earth today possibly causing GPS and radio disruption

It all happened inside the Woodlake Apartments, in Palm Bay. After the shooting, detectives say Ta’Shawn ran away but was caught a short time later.

The shooting has left neighbors shaken.

“It’s hard to believe. I live a couple hundreds of feet away from this place,” said Park Lamerton, who lives in the area. “It’s not something that I would expect.”

Read: FHP: 2 people killed in crash after SUV rolls into pond in Kissimmee

If found guilty, Ta’Shawn Taylor could spend the rest of his life in prison or face death penalty.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.