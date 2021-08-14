Accused gunman pleads not guilty to murder charges

Aug. 14—The suspect in a June 5 shooting in Austin that left one dead made his initial appearance on Thursday in Mower County District Court.

Miguel Nunez Jr., 18, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, has pleaded not guilty to felony second-degree murder — with intent — and two counts of felony second-degree murder — without intent — while committing a felony.

Nunez is suspected of shooting David Harris, 45, in the early morning hours of June 5 at Harris's residence in the 100 block of 12th Street Northeast of Austin. Court documents state that Nunez was at the residence under the guise of purchasing marijuana from a dealer who lived at the house, but intended to rob the dealer.

A witness reported that Nunez pulled a gun and threatened to shoot everyone at the residence if he was not given all of the drugs. The witness indicated that Harris heard the commotion, grabbed his gun, and entered the room, where he was shot in the chest by Nunez.

First responders located Harris on the floor of the room with three bullet wounds in his chest. Emergency personnel attempted lifesaving efforts, but Harris was pronounced dead.

An omnibus hearing for Nunez has been scheduled for Sept. 24.