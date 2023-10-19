Accused gunman testifies faith-driven 'execution' beliefs led to El Paso lawyer's slaying

The man on trial for killing a well-known El Paso lawyer testified he did not feel guilty for "executing a witch" because God told him to fatally shoot her to stop satanic abortions happening at Memorial Park.

Joseph Angel Alvarez testified Wednesday, Oct. 18, about the moments leading up to the fatal shooting during his murder trial in connection with the slaying of El Paso lawyer Georgette Kaufmann.

Georgette Kaufmann was fatally shot Nov. 14, 2020, at her home in the 3000 block of Copper Avenue in the historic Manhattan Heights neighborhood. Her husband, Daniel Kaufmann, was also shot at the home, but he survived his injuries.

Alvarez testified he believed babies were being sacrificed in satanic rituals by residents in the houses across the Central El Paso park. He added God gave him signs he needed to execute the satanists to stop the "gruesome satanic abortions."

"I believe I was obeying God," Alvarez testified. "Better to obey the laws of God than man. I was following divine law."

Alvarez went to the park about 7:35 p.m. Nov. 14, 2020, parked his vehicle and began praying for guidance because he "knew it (satanic rituals) had to stop," he testified.

He then exited the vehicle, went to a home and rang the door. Nobody was home, so he returned to his car and prayed again.

Alvarez claims that as he prayed for about 15 to 20 minutes he saw a car driven by Georgette Kaufmann pass by with her car headlights off. The vehicle caught his attention, but he continued to pray, he said.

He then could not focus on his prayers because he kept thinking about the car, Alvarez testified.

Alvarez said his prayers were then answered in "a flash."

"God was answering my prayers in real time," Alvarez testified.

He then grabbed a pizza box with a handgun inside and walked to Kaufmann's house. As he walked, he saw a tree, which he believed was growing abnormally because of sacrificed babies being buried in the ground, pointing at the Kaufmanns' home. He said the tree was another sign from God to execute the people he believed were responsible for the satanic rituals.

He then approached Georgette Kaufmann and shot her at least three times.

Alvarez then went to Kaufmanns' backdoor, saw Daniel Kaufmann and fired several shots at him, Alvarez testified. He then walked back to his car and left the neighborhood.

He testified he believed Georgette Kaufmann was a "witch" and part of the satanic abortion rituals. He added he believed Daniel Kaufmann was a warlock.

Georgette Kaufmann's mother quietly cried in the courtroom as Alvarez testified about the moments he killed her daughter.

State prosecutor Ray Duke asked Alvarez if he thought murder was okay and if it violated the Ten Commandments.

Alvarez replied he did not believe murder was okay and agreed it violated the Ten Commandments. Duke then asked why he was okay with murdering Georgette Kaufmann.

"I think murder is illegal," Alvarez testified. "I think murder is wrong. I didn't commit murder. I think it was an execution."

He later added he never felt guilty for killing Georgette Kaufmann because he was just "obeying God."

Alvarez is facing one count each of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the fatal shooting. He faces up to 99 years or life in prison if convicted.

His trial, which started Monday, Oct. 16, is being held in the 210th District Court at the Enrique Moreno County Courthouse in Downtown El Paso. Judge Alyssa Perez is presiding over the trial.

Duke and Raoaa King are trying the case for the El Paso District Attorney's Office, while Alvarez's defense team is led by attorney Greg Anderson.

Testimony in the trial is set to resume at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 19. Alvarez's mental health will be the main focus of Thursday's testimony, with two psychologists expected to take the stand.

Aaron Martinez may be reached at amartinez1@elpasotimes.com or on Twitter @AMartinezEPT.

