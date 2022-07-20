Accused heroin dealer pleads guilty to drug distribution charge

Jul. 20—A Kalispell man arrested after selling heroin to a criminal informant in 2019 has pleaded guilty to felony criminal distribution of dangerous drugs in Flathead County District Court.

Scott Owen Foster, 34, changed his plea after striking a deal with prosecutors. In exchange, they will recommend Foster serve three years with the state Department of Corrections, to run concurrently with a sentence out of Powell County, and pay any court-imposed fees and fines.

According to court documents, Foster came to the attention of the Northwest Drug Task Force in February 2019 after a criminal informant told authorities they allegedly had bought the opiate from Foster 20 to 30 times in the prior six months.

Under the eye of agents, the informant arranged a buy with Foster, court documents said. Once the deal was set up, authorities outfitted the informant with a recording device and handed him cash. They also drove him to Foster's home, court documents said.

The informant left the vehicle and spent about two minutes with Foster, allegedly spending $100 on heroin, which was later turned over to the state crime lab. Court documents omitted the amount purchased.

Foster admitted his role in the sale before open court on July 13. Judge Heidi Ulbricht accepted his guilty plea and set sentencing for Aug. 18.

