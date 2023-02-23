Accused hitman pleads guilty — again — to 2004 murder of Virginia Beach woman and her 7-year-old son

A man who says he fatally shot a Virginia Beach woman and her 7-year-old son in 2004 as part of a hired hit pleaded guilty Thursday to multiple murder, arson and firearms charges.

It was the second time in three years Richard Stoner had pleaded guilty to killing Lois Schmidt and her son, Jonathan Vetrano, at their Virginia Beach home. Schmidt’s brother and two family dogs also were shot, with the brother and one dog surviving their injuries. The house was set on fire afterward.

Stoner, 47, faces the possibility of multiple life prison terms when he’s sentenced in May.

He wasn’t arrested until 2018, when Virginia Beach cold case detectives obtained a confession from him. He told the detectives he’d been hired by Schmidt’s ex-husband, Christopher Schmidt, to kill her and ended up also killing the boy to spare him having to live with the trauma of having seen his mother murdered.

Vetrano was Schmidt’s son from a previous marriage. Lois Schmidt and Christopher Schmidt shared a 1-year-old daughter who was with her father at the time of the murders. Lois Schmidt and her son moved in with her parents after her marriage to Christopher Schmidt ended.

In December 2019, Stoner agreed to plead guilty to all charges he faced and testify against Christopher Schmidt. In exchange, prosecutors said they wouldn’t seek the death penalty. But less than two years later, he changed his mind and asked to withdraw his pleas after Virginia’s General Assembly abolished the death penalty in 2021.

Circuit Judge Steven Frucci agreed that the change in law had invalidated the deal and allowed Stoner to take back his pleas.

Stoner also began refusing to cooperate with prosecutors around that time and said he’d invoke his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination if called to testify against Christopher Schmidt. Without Stoner’s testimony, the prosecution’s case against Christopher Schmidt fell apart and all charges against him were withdrawn.

Christopher Schmidt was released from jail afterward and remains free.

Macie Allen, a spokeswoman for the Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, said new charges against Christopher Schmidt are unlikely unless prosecutors obtain other evidence that’s deemed sufficient. Even if Stoner agreed to testify against him, his credibility has become too damaged to rely on, she said.

Walking with a cane on Thursday, Schmidt’s 72-year-old father, Joe Bloise, stood outside the courthouse and talked of how difficult it’s been to endure all the waiting and uncertainty in the case for so many years. Lois Schmidt’s mother died from pancreatic cancer a couple years ago, he said.

“It’s been 18 years,” Bloise said. “I just wish my wife had lived long enough for this day. ... She would have been happy for today and it would have been a big relief.”

Bloise said, however, he’s glad she wasn’t alive to see Christopher Schmidt set free. And while he’s pleased that Stoner’s case is coming to an end, the suffering won’t end then, he said.

“There will never be closure,” he said. “The house is still empty. They’re still not here.”

