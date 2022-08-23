Accused impaired driver kills 76-year-old pedestrian in crosswalk, Virginia cops say

Two women were hit by an accused impaired driver while walking in a crosswalk in Virginia Beach, police in Virginia said.

A 24-year-old man driving a Dodge pickup truck hit a 76-year-old and 79-year-old woman who were crossing the street at Constitution Drive and Main Street just after 4 p.m. on Aug. 22, Virginia Beach police said in a news release.

The 76-year-old woman, identified as Rosa Blanco, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. The 79-year-old woman was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The driver reportedly told investigators that he had smoked marijuana before driving and failed sobriety tests after the crash, WAVY reported.

He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, and Virginia Beach police said additional charges are pending.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Virginia Beach Police Department Special Operations Bureau at 757-385-4606.

