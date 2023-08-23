Accused Jan. 6 rioter from Olyphant again loses bid to dismiss charges

Aug. 22—A federal judge has again denied accused Jan. 6 rioter Deborah Lynn Lee's bid for dismissal of the charges she faces.

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson called the timing of a federal prosecutor's decision to file a more serious felony charge against Lee "troubling," but said Lee's lawyer, attorney John Pierce, did not present evidence of "actual vindictiveness."

Jackson set 1:30 p.m. Friday for another conference to discuss the case's status. Assuming the Olyphant resident and the prosecution don't agree to a plea bargain by then, the judge will likely set a new trial date.

Pierce had challenged the prosecution's decision to file a felony obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting (obstruction) charge against Lee in April, 20 months after filing four, less serious misdemeanor counts. Pierce termed the new felony count "vindictiveness and retaliation masked as trial preparation" because no new evidence surfaced after the original charges. He argues the prosecution only added the felony because Lee sought a trial on the misdemeanors. That amounted to a violation of Lee's constitutional right to a trial, he said.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexander Diamond denied vindictiveness. He said Lee rejected a plea deal more than a year before the felony was filed and the prosecution's understanding of the case evolved with time.

Besides the felony, Lee, 57, still faces the original counts, all centered on illegally entering the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and parading inside in a disorderly way. Conviction on the felony can mean up to 20 years in prison. None of the misdemeanors carry more than a year.

Jackson said proving "actual vindictiveness" requires "objective evidence" that a prosecutor tried to deny a defendant's rights, but Pierce didn't show any. If Pierce showed only "a presumption of vindictiveness" — which means producing enough evidence to establish a "realistic likelihood of vindictiveness" — the judge said she might have ruled differently. Pierce didn't do that either, she said.

Even if the timing of the felony charge "raises obvious questions," presuming vindictiveness "does not necessarily follow," Jackson wrote. Neither the long delay in adding the felony nor the lack of new evidence to back the felony creates "a presumption of vindictiveness," she wrote.

Jackson also rejected Pierce's motions arguing prosecutors failed to state enough evidence to make a case and filed multiplicitous charges — "five different legal theories for the exact same conduct, actions and sequence of events."

She said Pierce can argue the evidence was inadequate after the trial and pointed out she rejected the same argument in July 2022, after a previous dismissal motion.

On the multiplicity claim, each charge differs from the other because each "requires proof of a fact which the other does not," Jackson wrote.

Prosecutors say Lee posted live video of herself at the Capitol doors on Facebook and told other Facebook users in private messages that she broke into Congress and faced guns. Video also shows her inside. She was among a crowd that tried to break into the U.S. House chamber where representatives gathered to confirm President Joe Biden's election, according to her indictment.

