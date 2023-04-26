Accused Jan. 6 rioter from Olyphant faces more serious federal charge

Apr. 25—An Olyphant woman accused in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot faces a new charge that could mean far more prison time if she's found guilty.

Federal prosecutors obtained an indictment against Deborah Lynn Lee, 56, on April 5, superseding an earlier criminal complaint.

The indictment includes Lee's original four misdemeanor charges but adds a felony charge: obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting (obstruction). The new count says Lee tried to block Congress' certification of the Electoral College vote that confirmed Joe Biden as president.

The charge is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000, according to federal law. The indictment does not detail any new evidence for the charge.

The misdemeanor counts are entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. Each was contained in the original federal complaint against Lee.

The first two are punishable by up to a year in prison and a fine of up to $100,000. The other two are punishable by up to six months in prison and fines of up to $5,000, according to federal law.

As she has throughout, Lee pleaded not guilty during an April 19 arraignment on the indictment.

The indictment canceled Lee's scheduled May 22 trial before U.S. Magistrate Judge Zia M. Faruqui, and put the case back before U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson.

Jackson originally had the case, but granted defense lawyer John Pierce's motion to let a magistrate judge handle it in September. Last year, Jackson dismissed and sharply criticized Pierce's attempts to throw out the case. Jackson called one Pierce motion "incoherent and ungrammatical" and said Pierce "cut and pasted" language from another Jan. 6 case involving assaults that had no relevance to Lee's.

The lawyers on both sides have changed, too. Pierce's co-counsel, attorney William L. Shipley, withdrew earlier this month. Shipley contended he only joined the case to help in case Pierce couldn't attend a hearing.

The Department of Justice withdrew department trial attorney Michael J. Romano as its chief prosecutor in November and assigned Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexander M. Diamond earlier this month.

Jackson gave Pierce until June 9 to file motions to suppress evidence or dismiss the case, the prosecution until June 23 to respond and Pierce until June 30 to respond to the prosecution.

No trial date is set.

The FBI says Lee joined hundreds of others in illegally breaking into the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Lee is accused of being part of a mob that tried to storm the U.S. House chambers.

"I'm live. I'm at the Capitol doors. We're all the way inside the building. We're trying to get in. We got the glass broken," Lee said in a video posted on her Facebook account, according to the federal complaint. "I broke into congress (sic) and there were guns on us," she wrote in private messages to other Facebook users. "It's our house. Our capital (sic). We had every right to occupy."

