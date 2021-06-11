Accused Jan. 6 rioter tells CNN he only stormed the Capitol because Trump told him to go

Kelly McLaughlin
·1 min read
capitol siege riot ladder
Rioters clash with police using big ladder trying to enter Capitol building through the front doors. Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

  • Accused Capitol rioter Anthony Antonio says he only stormed the grounds because Trump said to go.

  • Antonio faces charges connected to the Capitol insurrection.

  • Speaking to CNN on Friday, he said: "If [Trump] didn't say 'go down to the Capitol,' I wouldn't have gone down to the Capitol."

An accused January 6 rioter says he only stormed the US Capitol because former President Donald Trump told his supporters to do so.

Anthony Antonio has been charged with a number of counts connected to the Capitol insurrection, including violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, and destruction of government property.

But Antonio told CNN on Friday morning that he only stormed the Capitol after Trump said to go there during his speech at the "Stop the Steal" rally being held before the riot.

"He called people to Washington, DC that day. He said march down to the Capitol. I personally would not have marched down Pennsylvania Avenue and walked to the Capitol, on the grass of the Capitol," he said. "I told you were I was supposed to go. I was supposed to go to Freedom Plaza, that was my plan ... if [Trump] didn't say 'go down to the Capitol,' I wouldn't have gone down to the Capitol."

Read the original article on Business Insider

