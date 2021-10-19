Accused January 6 rioter smoked weed in the Capitol and stole pieces of china and police gear on his way out, feds say

Darrell Neely is accused of taking china and Capitol Police gear from the building on January 6. DOJ indictment

A conservative radio host who was caught on video with weed at the January 6 Capitol riot later bragged about lifting china and police gear on his way out of the building, according to federal authorities.

Darrell Neely, 51, was indicted in September on misdemeanor charges that include theft of government property, entering a restricted building, and disorderly and disruptive conduct in the Capitol. The indictment was unsealed Monday.

The FBI spotted images of Neely in open source video from the riot, in which he appeared to be holding "a marijuana cigarette," according to the indictment. After comparing those images to law enforcement internal databases and discovering Neely's identity, agents began interviewing witnesses.

Pople who worked with Neely told investigators that he later showed them pieces of china - which had an eagle embossed on them - and a Capitol Police jacket, badge, and hat that he'd taken from the grounds, according to the indictment.

One witness told FBI agents that Neely "boasted" about taking the china.

Neely, who works at Global Enlightenment Radio Network, later told the FBI he went to the Capitol grounds on Jan. 6 to record the riot's newsworthiness.

In the days after the breach, Neely posted a video about the riot on his YouTube channel where he was wearing a Capitol Police baseball cap, according to the indictment. The FBI later learned that the police gear belonged to an officer who removed the items because they were contaminated with pepper spray.

Neely admitted to being on Capitol grounds in an interview with the FBI, and provided investigators with photos from videos that he took on his cellphone during the breach, according to the indictment.

Neely appeared Tuesday in federal court in Washington, DC, but did not enter a plea. He's scheduled to return to court for a preliminary hearing on January 20.

