Accused kidnapper abducts man, then demands ransom from ex-girlfriend, GA police say

A 33-year-old was arrested after he was accused of kidnapping a man and then demanding a ransom payment from his own ex-girlfriend, Georgia police say.

LaGrange police said Justin Deshun Cameron climbed into the backseat of another man’s car Sunday, May 7, and told him, “if you knew what was good for you, you would drive.”

Cameron then demanded he be driven to his ex-girlfriend’s location, police said in a May 7 news release. The driver refused because he knew Cameron had previously been convicted of aggravated assault and false imprisonment after an incident with the woman, according to the police department.

After the driver refused, Cameron insisted he call Cameron’s ex-girlfriend, according to police. Cameron then took the man’s phone, threatened to kill the woman and demanded she pay a ransom payment to release the driver, police said.

After the woman sent Cameron $200, he told the driver to take him back to his car, police said. The driver told police he believed Cameron had a gun or other weapon with him while the two were driving around.

Cameron was charged with kidnapping, strong arm robbery and two counts of terroristic threats, according to police.

LaGrange is about 70 miles southwest of Atlanta.

Man kidnaps his ex-girlfriend and goes on a ‘rampage’ after she escapes, feds say

Woman fakes her kidnapping, then she’s caught getting food with neighbors, GA cops say

Accused gang member kills police informant he trapped in his bedroom, SC officials say