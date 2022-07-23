Accused kidnapper arrested

Jul. 22—A 37-year-old man is in the Ector County jail accused of kidnapping three women and trying to sexually assault at least one of them.

According to the Ector County Sheriff's Office, a woman told deputies she was kidnapped and taken to a location off of South Grandview Avenue around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. Her kidnapper was attempting to rape her when an oilfield worker drove up, prompting the man to remove her from her vehicle and flee.

The oilfield worker gave deputies a description of the vehicle and part of its license plate number and deputies spotted the vehicle around 5 p.m. near Pagewood Avenue and University Boulevard.

The driver of the vehicle, Javier Martinez Arias, 37, matched the description of the suspected kidnapper and deputies were able to confirm it was the same man, according to the sheriff's office.

After more investigation, two other women told deputies Arias had also kidnapped them, a sheriff's office news release stated.

Arias has been booked into the Ector County jail on suspicion of aggravated kidnapping, causing serious bodily injury and aggravated kidnapping. He's being held on two surety bonds totaling $2 million.

A third charge is expected to be filed as soon as all of the proper paperwork is obtained, said Sheriff Mike Griffis, noting Arias is believed to have beaten all three victims.

"All involved did a great job getting this predator off the street," Griffis said.