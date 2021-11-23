Accused kidnapper asked neighbor's daughter "Do you want to go on an adventure?”

FBI

The Jackson Township man accused of kidnapping his 5-year-old neighbor told law enforcement officials he bought a new phone and plotted to run away with the girl as part of a darker plan, according to new court records.

Jonathan Stinnett's interview with a federal agent, summarized in a federal criminal complaint, sheds light on the motive behind her kidnapping earlier this month.

Stinnett, 36, was taken into custody by the FBI and appeared Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Cleveland to face a newly filed federal kidnapping charge. The Stark County charges were dropped now that formal federal charges were filed, the FBI said.

"These circumstances require actions such as this," Stark County Prosecutor Kyle Stone said in an email. "This is the proper protocol to take in a case where a defendant takes an individual across state lines. We hope that justice is served."

Stinnett is accused of taking off with the 5-year-old while babysitting on Nov. 11. He and his fiancée, who were watching the child, had taken the girl to the Goodwill store in Jackson Township.

He then claimed he was taking the child to the restroom around 5 p.m. at the McDonald’s across the parking lot from the thrift store but never returned, according to Jackson Township police records.

According to the FBI, Stinnett indicated he wanted the child for his own sexual gratification.

New details of Jonathan Stinnett's arrest

According to federal court records, Stinnett, who had known the girl for a few months, asked the child, “Do you want to go on an adventure?” The girl replied, “Yeah.”

He and his fiancée had been babysitting the girl four to five times a week, he told authorities, according to the criminal complaint.

Stinnett described the trip as “sightseeing” and that he did not have a stated destination, according to the federal complaint, and he purchased camping equipment and a new Motorola phone a few days before leaving. Stinnett told authorities he took apart his phone to disable it so his fiancée couldn't call him because she would be furious.

The child’s parents called township police around 7 p.m. and reported the child missing after speaking with Stinnett's fiancée, who said Stinnett took off.

At the end of the first day, the girl told Stinnett: "I'm missing my mommy," according to the criminal complaint.

Where was Jonathan Stinnett located?

Stinnett was located near Bloomington, Illinois, parked near a cornfield around 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12.

An Amber Alert had been issued several hours earlier in Ohio after the child had been missing for nearly 22 hours.

The child told Stinnett several times she wanted to go home, according to federal court records.

The Stanford Village Police Department arrived and spotted a child who appeared frightened in the vehicle.

According to police, Stinnett stated the victim was “a friend,” and he did not do anything to her.

Stinnett was taken into custody by the McLean County Sheriff's Office.

The young girl was taken to a local hospital for evaluation and returned to Ohio with her father, who drove to Illinois to get her.

Stinnett had been returned to Stark County late last week to face charges before the federal complaint was filed. He is being held now by the U.S. Marshals Service.

