Accused kidnapper, car thief who duped mother airing up tires scheduled for court appearance

A Wichita man who allegedly offered to help a 26-year-old mother air up her tires then stole her car with her two young children inside was due to appear in court Thursday afternoon on criminal charges.

Wichita police say instead of being a Good Samaritan, Tyler Michael Kirkhart got into the woman’s 2015 Chevy Cruze and drove off while her 3-year-old daughter and 1-year-old son were inside. The abduction and theft happened around 3:50 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of West 31st Street South, near Seneca. There’s a QuikTrip gas station in that area.

Police quickly found the car abandoned nearby, in the 3500 block of South Saint Francis, with the children still inside and unharmed.

Kirkhart, 30, of Wichita, was arrested within a few hours at an address about 3 1/2 miles away. He is already on probation for other crimes.

Kirkhart was scheduled to make a first appearance in Sedgwick County District Court at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday. In the meantime, he is being held in the Sedgwick County Jail on bonds totaling $1.05 million.