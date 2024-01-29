Accused kidnapper chases screaming girl as she walks to school, Arizona video shows

An 11-year-old girl was chased by a stranger trying to kidnap her as she walked to school in Arizona, a video shows.

Police responded at 8:52 a.m. Friday, Jan. 26, to Sunset Elementary School, the Glendale Police Department said in a probable cause statement.

The girl told authorities she saw a man sitting in a stairwell at her apartment complex as she was leaving for school that morning, police said in the report.

The girl said she noticed the man give her “an odd look,” and it made her feel uncomfortable, according to police. She decided to run from the apartment complex.

She continued walking to school, until she saw the same man driving a Chevrolet sedan, police said. He made a U-turn and parked next to the sidewalk where she was walking, the video shows.

37-year-old tries to grab girl

The man got out of the car and chased after her, the video shows. He was wearing glasses, a dark hoodie, light blue sweatpants and Converse, police said.

Police said he stretched his arms out in front of him as if he was trying to grab her. She ran screaming to her friends and he turned around and got back into his car, police said.

The girl reported the incident to her school, and police said they began looking for the man. Authorities obtained a copy of video surveillance from someone living in the area, authorities said in the report.

A vehicle that matched the description was spotted nearby, police said, and they saw a man wearing light blue sweatpants walking toward an apartment complex.

Authorities stopped the 37-year-old, and he was arrested on a suspected charge of attempted kidnapping.

Police said he lives in the same apartment as the girl.

Glendale is about 10 miles northwest of downtown Phoenix.

