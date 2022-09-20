Accused kidnapper gets into shootout with state trooper from victim’s truck, NC cops say

A kidnapping suspect got into a shootout with state troopers from the bed of the victim’s pickup truck on the side of a highway, according to North Carolina Highway Patrol.

State troopers responded to reports of a vehicle involved in multiple hit-and-run crashes — and that was also suspected to be involved in an armed kidnapping on Interstate 40 in Raleigh around 6:45 a.m. on Sept. 20, according to a news release from the highway patrol.

A highway patrol sergeant found the truck pulled onto a shoulder of the interstate with the suspect, a woman, in the back, the release says.

The suspect shot at the sergeant, according to the release. The sergeant fired back, hitting the suspect and injuring her.

Paramedics took the suspect to the hospital, where she was listed in stable condition. The sergeant was not injured and has been placed on administrative duty, which is standard practice for officer-involved shootings, according to officials.

Details about the armed kidnapping were not released and the case remains under investigation.

