Accused kidnapper lured child from group of kids and tried to get in van, GA cops say

A man accused of trying to lure a child into his waiting van is behind bars, according to Georgia authorities.

David Esteban Ruiz, 62, was charged with child molestation and kidnapping after authorities said he coaxed a child away from other kids at the Colonial Place Apartments in Norcross on April 8, Gwinnett County police said in a news release.

Ruiz drove his silver Mercedes Sprinter van near where the victim and other children were playing, police said.

He “had the child follow him to a stairwell out of view of other kids and attempted to have the victim come with him to the silver Mercedes Sprinter van,” the release reads.

Authorities haven’t released further details about the incident.

Ruiz was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail on April 9 and remains held without bond, police said. Additional charges are possible.

Norcross is about 20 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta.

Woman thought to be kidnapped by boyfriend is arrested and charged, Alabama cops say

Man accused of trying to kidnap 13-year-old walking home is chased down, CA cops say

83-year-old nun from US abducted by armed men from West African convent, diocese says