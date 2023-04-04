Accused kidnapper is shot dead after leading police on chase, Alabama cops say

A 28-year-old man was shot and killed April 3 after a police chase in Birmingham, Alabama, news outlets reported.

Tedarrius Quentez Smith was identified by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office as the man killed, WIAT reported.

Jefferson County Chief Deputy David Agee told WIAT that deputies came across Smith in a car in Fairfield, about 7 miles southwest of Birmingham. Deputies believed Smith had an outstanding warrant for kidnapping and tried to get him to pull over.

Smith instead led the deputies on a car chase, WVTM reported.

The chase ended in Collegeville, about 9 miles north of Birmingham, WVTM reported.

Smith was driving a black Infiniti, and stopped when he reached a dead end at a chain fence in the public housing community in Collegeville, Agee told AL.com.

Three people got out of the car after it stopped, AL.com reported, and Smith was shot by a Jefferson County deputy and died at the scene.

News outlets reported that the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency would take over the investigation, and it has not released a statement as of April 4.

Teen who lost leg has questions for California driver who fled. ‘Why did you run?’

Pastor killed in wrong-way crash driving to Palm Sunday service, Michigan officials say

Two electrocuted as they tried to steal from power substation, Georgia police say

‘Why? Why?’ Man shot by cousin during argument outside home, Tennessee cops say