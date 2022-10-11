Accused killer of 5 people in SC home allegedly heard voices, was awake for 4 days, sheriff says

A Spartanburg man was arrested in Georgia Monday in the death of five people at an Inman home, which Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright described as a place where people went to use drugs.

Wright said it was the most people murdered at one time in Spartanburg history.

He identified the suspect as James Douglas Drayton, 24, and said Drayton confessed to killing the men after using methamphetamines, being awake for four days and hearing voices.

Drayton faces four counts of homicide and four counts of possession of a gun in a violent crime. One of the men who was killed has not been identified publicly. The Sheriff’s Office said more charges will be added once his family is contacted or they have exhausted all means of contacting them.

Wright said the suspect was found driving a car in Burke County in eastern Georgia that belonged to the mother of one of the victims. The victim’s mother had reported her car was taken without permission and the information was in the NCIC database.

Wright said officers there chased the vehicle during an armed robbery investigation. He didn’t know if the driver wrecked the car or stopped.

The suspect had the gun believed to have been used in the killings in the car as well as some ammunition, Wright said. He did not say what type of gun it was.

Drayton had been living at the Bobo Drive home where the five men were shot, Wright said. Some of his belongings were found in the house.

The Spartanburg County Coroner has released the names of four of the victims: Roman Christean Megael Rocha, 19; Thomas Ellis Anderson, 37; Adam Daniel Morley, 32; and Mark Allen Hewitt, 59.

Anderson and Morley lived in the house, Hewitt was staying there, Clevenger said.

He said the house was known to narcotics officers and some complaints about the house had been made in the past.

“It doesn’t matter whether they were church members or heroin addicts,” he said. “They were somebody’s son.”

Wright said he hopes the murders meet the criteria for the death penalty, which is a determination the solicitor will make.

Officers were called to the house around 7:45 p.m. Sunday. Wright said investigators believe the shootings took place around 9 a.m. Sunday.