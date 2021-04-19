Accused killer to appear in court for separate harassment case

Apr. 19—SUNBURY — Accused murderer Christopher T. Fernanders is scheduled to appear in Northumberland County Court in July on charges of terroristic threats and harassment unrelated to the homicide in Snyder County.

Fernanders, 55, of Paxinos, will appear in front of President Judge Charles Saylor at 9:15 a.m. July 2 for a status conference. Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz previously said the charges would likely be transferred to Snyder County as part of the homicide case but that has not been completed yet.

Less than a month after Fernanders was charged with the misdemeanor count of terroristic threats on his ex-wife in June, state police say Fernanders shot and killed Heather Campbell and Matthew Bowersox on July 10.

Troopers say Fernanders drove into the parking lot on July 10 in a Dodge Ram pickup truck, exited the vehicle armed with a handgun and began shooting at the couple.

Seeing the incident take place, a customer inside the restaurant came outside and fired three to four shots at Fernanders, striking him and ending the confrontation, police said.

Fernanders was rushed to the hospital where he was treated before being sent to jail with no bail on the double homicide charges.

