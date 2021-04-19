Accused killer to appear in court for separate harassment case

Justin Strawser, The Daily Item, Sunbury, Pa.
·1 min read

Apr. 19—SUNBURY — Accused murderer Christopher T. Fernanders is scheduled to appear in Northumberland County Court in July on charges of terroristic threats and harassment unrelated to the homicide in Snyder County.

Fernanders, 55, of Paxinos, will appear in front of President Judge Charles Saylor at 9:15 a.m. July 2 for a status conference. Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz previously said the charges would likely be transferred to Snyder County as part of the homicide case but that has not been completed yet.

Less than a month after Fernanders was charged with the misdemeanor count of terroristic threats on his ex-wife in June, state police say Fernanders shot and killed Heather Campbell and Matthew Bowersox on July 10.

Troopers say Fernanders drove into the parking lot on July 10 in a Dodge Ram pickup truck, exited the vehicle armed with a handgun and began shooting at the couple.

Seeing the incident take place, a customer inside the restaurant came outside and fired three to four shots at Fernanders, striking him and ending the confrontation, police said.

Fernanders was rushed to the hospital where he was treated before being sent to jail with no bail on the double homicide charges.

— JUSTIN STRAWSER

Recommended Stories

  • Tribune Ends Talks With Rival Bidder, But Fight May Continue

    (Bloomberg) -- Tribune Publishing Co. ended talks with a group contesting hedge fund Alden Global Capital’s takeover of the newspaper giant after the interlopers lost their biggest funding source, but the takeover fight may not be over yet.Choice Hotels International Inc. Chairman Stewart Bainum Jr. is pressing ahead with efforts to buy the publisher and is pursuing other partners, a person with knowledge of the matter said Monday.Swiss billionaire Hansjoerg Wyss dropped out of the $18.50-a-share bid for Tribune led by Bainum Jr., Bloomberg News reported on April 17. After conducting due diligence for the past two weeks, Wyss decided not to go forward with the proposal, people familiar with the situation said at the time. A representative for Wyss declined to comment. In a filing Monday, Tribune said it received a letter from Bainum informing the company of Wyss’s departure and concluded the Bainum group could no longer top Alden’s $17.25-a-share proposal.The Bainum-Wyss group, which called itself Newslight, was seen as friendlier to the publishing company’s news staff than Alden, since the investors have vowed to protect local journalism. Alden, which already owns 32% of Tribune Publishing, has a reputation for deep cuts at the companies it acquires. Tribune’s newspapers include the Chicago Tribune and New York Daily News.Tribune shares were down 5.3% to $17.40 in New York trading at 12:52 p.m.Prior to the Newslight offer, Tribune Publishing agreed in February to be acquired by Alden. Bainum was initially part of that transaction, with a side deal that would have allowed him to acquire the Baltimore Sun and smaller newspapers in Maryland.But Bainum and Alden disagreed over how they would share services in the time before the Maryland newspapers were fully independent of Tribune, and Bainum grew skeptical of Alden’s intentions in the deal, people familiar with the situation said in March.Bainum then decided to pursue an acquisition of the whole company, with the help of like-minded backers. On April 5, Tribune Publishing said it would hold talks with Newslight about its $680.8 million bid, which it said was probably superior to Alden’s $634.8 million offer.(Updates with continuation of Bainum plans starting in first paragraph, shares in sixth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Cussing is not a crime, Alamance sheriff acknowledges in legal settlement

    Several Black Lives Matter protesters in Graham have been booked into jail for using swear words.

  • U.S. Supreme Court sympathetic to Native Alaskans in COVID-19 aid dispute

    U.S. Supreme Court justices on Monday signaled sympathy toward allowing federal COVID-19 relief funds to go to specially created corporations for Native Alaskans even though they are not officially recognized as tribal governments in a case pitting groups of indigenous Americans against each other. The justices heard almost two hours of arguments in the case in which tribal groups are fighting over $8 billion in funding intended for tribal governments under the 2020 Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, known as the CARES Act. Three groups of Native American tribes from other parts of the United States sued in federal court in Washington in April 2020 seeking to prevent what are known as Alaska Native corporations from receiving any of the funds.

  • Heartland Financial (HTLF) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth

    Heartland Financial (HTLF) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Meridian Bank (MRBK) to Report Q1 Results: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth

    Meridian Bank (MRBK) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • KKR Real Estate Finance (KREF) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth

    KKR Real Estate (KREF) possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • MKS Instruments (MKSI) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth

    MKS Instruments (MKSI) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • U.S. Treasury names green financial adviser to new climate 'czar' post

    Morton, a partner with Pollination Group, a specialist climate change advisory and investment firm, had served in the Obama administration White House as senior director for energy and climate change on the National Security Council. He also served in senior positions at the U.S. Overseas Private Investment Corp and has more than 25 years of experience in emerging markets, investment finance and economic and environmental policy, Treasury said.

  • Is United Natural (UNFI) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think " Yes "

    United Natural (UNFI) could produce exceptional returns because of its solid growth attributes.

  • Citi taps Drury to lead newly launched Tech & Comms franchise - memo

    Citigroup has tasked one of its most senior London-based bankers with leading its new technology and communications franchise as the sector benefits from a wave of deals triggered by digital disruption. British-born Philip Drury, who has been leading Citi's banking, capital markets and advisory business across Europe, the Middle East and Africa since 2018, will quit London to take on a new global role as Tech & Comms' head out of San Francisco. "Tech & Comms is one of the fastest growing franchises in global banking, capital markets and advisory and represents one of the greatest opportunities to close our competitive gap," said the memo, which was signed by the co-heads of Citi's banking, capital markets and advisory business globally, Tyler Dickson and Manuel Falco.

  • NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth

    NXP (NXPI) possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Robert Downey Jr. discusses his eco-focused venture fund Footprint Coalition

    To kick off our special climate week coverage, Yahoo Finance’s Akiko Fujita spoke with actor Robert Downey Jr. about his eco-focused venture fund and sustainable investing.

  • Italy reports 316 coronavirus deaths on Monday, 8,864 new cases

    Italy reported 316 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday against 251 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 8,864 from 12,694. Italy has registered 117,243 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 3,244 from a previous 3,311.

  • Lumber Price Surge Is Fueling WOOD and NAIL Funds to Records

    (Bloomberg) -- A red-hot housing market is sparking a record-breaking rally in lumber-tracking exchange-traded funds.The $393 million iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (ticker WOOD) has nearly doubled in the past year and is now at a record. Meanwhile, the triple-leveraged $475 million Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares fund (ticker NAIL) is the second-best performing U.S. equity fund this year, according to Bloomberg data.Home prices in the U.S. are soaring, buoyed by low rates and the work-from-anywhere phenomenon. The market is so competitive that nearly half of homes are selling within a week of listing, according to Redfin. The demand has spread to lumber, which has reached an all-time high of $1,326.70 per 1,000 board feet -- more than four times the price a year ago -- as sawmill capacity and worker shortages choke supplies.“How sustainable is the big question, and I’m not sure of the answer, but I think longer than assumed,” said Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer for Bleakley Advisory Group. “That said, whenever I see a chart go parabolic, it always is late stage in the move.”WOOD has rallied 18% already this year after climbing almost 19% in all of 2020, while NAIL’s 100% surge has it on track for its best year since 2019’s 184% gain.The craze continued Monday, with trading in lumber paused after futures jumped 2.5%, triggering a halt on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.Analysts aren’t expecting any relief from the relentless lumber rally as summer approaches, which is typically the peak of U.S. home building. That’s sent cash flooding into funds such as the $2 billion SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (ticker XHB), which absorbed $215 million in March for its strongest month of inflows since 2015.“You’re seeing elevated prices in lumber and all commodities, and perhaps it’s a sign of work-from-home protocols where people are adding on or making enhancements to their homes so you have increased demand,” said Terry Sandven, chief equity strategist for U.S. Bank Wealth Management. “It will take some time for supply to fill the channel.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Police officer’s powerful TikTok message on Daunte Wright goes viral

    Officer Brian B says someone shouldn’t be doing a police job if they can shoot someone in heat of moment

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene does U-turn on ‘America First’ caucus after GOP blowback

    Rep. Greene accused the media of ‘false narratives’ and focusing on race to ‘divide the American people with hate through identity politics’

  • GOP members who voted to impeach Trump get flood of donations defying former president’s vow for revenge

    Incumbent Republican lawmakers received record donations in first quarter of 2021 as Trump yet to mobilise base for primary challengers

  • Biden news: White House warns Russia of consequences if Navalny dies as John Kerry apologises for Trump

    Follow the latest in US politics

  • Former police detective named as suspect in Austin shooting which left three dead

    Police identified Stephen Nicholas Broderick, 41, as the suspect, and said that he is armed and dangerous

  • 1,000-year-old petroglyphs damaged by climbing bolts in Utah, photos show

    The climber thought the petroglyphs were graffiti.