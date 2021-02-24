UPDATE Accused killer arraigned on homicide charges after extradition from Connecticut

Feb. 24—Tracy Rollins Jr. appeared virtually at a Union County district court Tuesday where he was arraigned on charges related to the shooting death of a Virginia woman found dumped along Interstate 80.

Rollins, 28, of Dallas, Texas, allegedly shot and killed Rebecca Landrith, 47, of Virginia, inside his tractor-trailer sometime after midnight Feb. 7 and left her at the Mile Run exit in Buffalo Township. The victim's body was discovered later that morning.

Rollins was extradited from Connecticut on Tuesday, where he was arrested Feb. 10, flying with state troopers into the Williamsport airport and taken to the Milton state police station for the virtual arraignment. He is charged by Trooper Tyler Watson with homicide and abuse of a corpse.

The homicide count could be punishable by death, life in prison or up to 40 years in prison, Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg, explained. The abuse of charge corpse carries a punishment up to 2 years in jail and a $5,000 fine, he said.

"Given the charges that you have, that is a charge that I do not have to set bail on. Because of that charge and the fact you're not from this area, I'm going to deny bail in this case," Mensch told Rollins via the FaceTime app on an iPad.

Rollins said little to Mensch as the judge briefly explained the charges, the allegations and the purpose and process of an arraignment.

"No questions," Rollins said three separate times when prompted by Mensch.

Pennsylvania State Police, in partnership with other law enforcement, traced Rollins' movements leading up to the murder and afterward, according to arrest papers. They found a major clue inside Landrith's leather jacket: his name, phone number and email address. He was held on $1 million bail while in custody in Connecticut.

Rollins was sent to Union County Jail. His next court appearance is scheduled for 10 a.m. March 5 in front of Mensch at the Union County Courthouse. He's held in Union County Jail, Lewisburg.