Accused killer of Chinatown woman Christina Yuna Lee told cops he was ‘trying to protect’ her

The homeless man accused of stalking and butchering Christina Yuna Lee in her Chinatown apartment, told cops on the scene that he was “trying to protect” her from a mystery murderer, prosecutors revealed at his Manhattan Supreme Court arraignment Wednesday.

“I tried to help my friend out. I was trying to help this female getting hurt by other people. I was trying to help the lady,” new court filings quote Assamad Nash telling police inside Lee’s Chrystie St. apartment on Feb. 13.

“The dude stabbed us up, the dude stabbed me in the leg. I was trying to protect the lady. The dude went out on the balcony. He escaped too,” Nash claimed.

He made the statements after police found him cowering under Lee’s bed, prosecutors said. It took cops more than an hour to get into the barricaded apartment after neighbors reported hearing screaming.

Earlier, Nash impersonated the dying Lee, according to court papers.

“I am alone in the apartment. We are ok. No one is bleeding. We don’t need help. You broke my door. Go away. We don’t need the police, I am fine,” Nash allegedly told cops.

Once inside, grisly scene awaited officers. Lee, 35, was in a blood-filled bathtub, stabbed over 40 times in her torso, head, and neck. A bloodied yellow knife from her kitchen was hidden behind a dresser.

Nash, 25, had three zip locks of cocaine, 10 pieces of the drug K-2, soaps, shower gels, lotion, and deodorant, authorities said.

He also admitted he was just released from jail, rambled about being from Chinatown and claimed he had a “producer” who lives in Harlem, the court documents revealed.

Nash pleaded not guilty to murder, burglary, and burglary as a sexually motivated felony at his Wednesday arraignment.

“Today’s indictment marks the beginning of our pursuit of justice in the name of Christina Yuna Lee, a bright and beloved New Yorker who should not have had her life cut short in such a violent, shocking manner in her own home,” said Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Story continues

Prosecutors said CCTV captured Nash following Lee up six flights of stairs — staying a floor behind her — after she arrived home after a night out. Her neighbors called 911 within minutes of him entering the building, and cops arrived almost immediately.

“They too heard the victim scream for help but they could not breach the door, and she stopped screaming,” Assistant District Attorney Dafna Yoran said in court.

Lee’s murder is among a series of recent killings and unprovoked assaults on Asian Americans.

The city saw 131 targeted attacks on New Yorkers of Asian descent in 2021, up from 27 in 2020, according to NYPD data.

Stop AAPI Hate, an advocacy organization that collects data on attacks against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, says it has received over 11,000 reports nationwide of hate incidents from March 2020 through the end of last year.