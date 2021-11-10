Accused killer demands jury trial, meds

Nov. 10—A Tahlequah physician has entered a plea of not guilty to first-degree murder charges in the death of a local nurse.

According to online court reports, Tyler Edward Tait has demanded a jury trial. He also asserts personnel at the jail where he's being held are refusing him medication.

Tait, who was formally charged earlier this month for the murder of Moria Kinsey in Arkansas, was a physician with Cherokee Nation Health Services. Kinsey had also been employed there at one time.

An affidavit filed in Chicot County, Arkansas, alleges that Tait called authorities and advised them Kinsey was having a seizure. Kinsey was reportedly lying outside of a vehicle parked alongside the roadway.

Investigators arrived at the emergency room and were told Kinsey had died. Bruises were visible around the base of her neck.

Surveillance footage from a gasoline station showed Tait and Kinsey pull up to one of the pumps at 12:27 p.m. The two talked and gave each other a hug before entering the store and then leaving, headed south toward Greenville. Tait called 911 at 1:12 p.m.

On Nov. 5, Tait's attorneys, Jeff Rosenzweig and Robert G. Bridewell, filed a motion for an order to provide medication. According to the motion, Tait is being held at the Delta Regional Unit of the Arkansas Department of Corrections, and he alleges the staff refuses to provide him is prescribed medications: Lamictal, which is a mood stabilizer, and Adderall, prescribed for people diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder.

"Both of these are essential for Tait to achieve and maintain proper mental health," the motion said.

The motion also claims Tait has not been provided Zyrtec for his allergies.

Tait surrendered his Oklahoma Osteopathic Medical License on Nov. 4 due to the first-degree murder charge. He is slated to appear for an omnibus hearing in Lake Village, Arkansas, on Feb. 7, at 9 a.m.