Accused killer on FBI's "Ten Most Wanted Fugitives" list captured in Mexico

One of the people on the FBI's "Ten Most Wanted Fugitives" list has been apprehended in Mexico after 16 years on the run, the FBI announced Friday. Octaviano Juarez-Corro is accused of killing two people and wounding three others after allegedly opening fire at a Memorial Day picnic in Milwaukee in 2006.

The FBI said a public tip led American and Mexican authorities to Juarez-Corro, who was apprehended in Zapopan, Guadalajara, on Thursday night.

Juarez-Corro is accused of carrying out the May 29, 2006, shooting in the city's South Shore Park, where the FBI said "hundreds" of people — including his estranged wife — were gathered to celebrate the holiday. The FBI alleges he began shooting soon after entering the park.

A photo of Octaviano Juarez-Corro in a release from the FBI. / Credit: The Federal Bureau of Invesitgation

Two people were killed, and three were wounded — including Juarez-Corro's wife, who was hit twice in the chest but survived. Though the alleged crime occurred years ago, he was not placed on the Most Wanted list until September 8, 2021.

"Octaviano Juarez-Corro spent the last 16 years running from law enforcement, hiding in another country, and believing time and distance was on his side," FBI's Milwaukee Field Office Special Agent in Charge Michael Hensle said in a release announcing Juarez-Corro's capture.

"The FBI has a long reach and extraordinary law enforcement partnerships across the globe," Hensle added. "I commend the tireless efforts of all our partners from Milwaukee to Mexico in closely coordinating with the FBI in capturing this wanted fugitive and helping to bring this violent offender to justice, as well as closure to the victims and their families."

