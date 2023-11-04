Accused killer found competent to stand trial

Nov. 4—Drew Derrick Davis, 28, of Tulsa, accused of killing an Ada resident in 2022, was recently found competent to stand trial, and the trial is scheduled for March.

Davis is accused of killing Robert Wayne Whiteley, 63, who was found stabbed to death on Aug. 22, 2022, at his residence in the 900 block of Summer Tree Drive.

Davis and Whiteley were reportedly in a relationship together.

Davis appeared in district court on Oct. 26 with his attorney for a "post-competency evaluation hearing."

He is charged with first-degree murder — deliberate intent.

The hearing was in relation to a report from a doctor at the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.

According to a court record, the court mentioned that Davis is taking psychotropic medications while incarcerated at the Pontotoc County Justice Center.

It also said in the court document that "the defendant does not currently have any substantial, overt signs of mental illness, cognitive impairment, or memory impairment. However, the defendant reported that he has been experiencing auditory and visual hallucinations."

The court also indicated that Davis is able to appreciate the nature of the charges made against him and is able to assist his attorney in preparation of his defense.

"The court determines by a preponderance of evidence that the defendant is competent to undergo further criminal proceedings at this time.... . The defendant shall remain in the custody of the Pontotoc County Sheriff's Office until the defendant posts a bond in this case, or until further order of this court."

A jury trial is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. March 19, 2024.

The crime

According to an affidavit filed by Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Special Agent Zachary Thompson, Tulsa Police Officer Corey Franks received information Aug. 21, 2022, from a confidential informant about a female who was attempting to sell a pickup truck in Tulsa at the River Spirit Casino.

"The individual interested in purchasing the vehicle, was told by the unknown female that the owner was dead, and he would not be missed," Thompson wrote.

Tulsa police verified that the pickup in question belonged to Whiteley. They reached out to Ada police and requested that officers conduct a welfare check at Whiteley's residence.

Officers responded, but could not make contact, according to Thompson.

On Aug. 22, Ada Police Officer Taylor Lowe spoke with a relative of Whiteley's, who reported him as a missing person and requested an additional welfare check.

"Lowe and Ada Police Officers Micah Mackey and (Sgt. of Detectives) Shane Jones responded to (Whitely's) house," Thompson wrote. "At about 1:51 p.m., officers made entry into the front door and immediately observed blood on the floor and walls. Officers located a deceased male subject in the bedroom on the west side of the house. The subject appeared to have multiple stab wounds to the torso."

Ada Police Chief Carl Allen requested the full assistance of the OSBI, Thompson said.

At about 3:30 p.m., Thompson spoke with a neighbor who said she last saw Whiteley on Aug. 20 at about 7:30 p.m.

"(Whitely) told (the neighbor) that he had a friend staying with him, and not to worry if she observes another male walking around," Thompson said.

At about 4 p.m. Aug. 22, OSBI was notified by Tulsa police that Whiteley's pickup was located in Tulsa and that three females who were inside were detained.

One of the females reportedly said she had been in the pickup with Davis the day before.

"Davis and (the female) went shopping, but the credit card that was used was declined," Thompson said. "Davis confessed to (the female) that he had killed his boyfriend in Ada by stabbing him."

The woman said Davis drove to another town and went into a trailer house while she waited outside. She said she was scared Davis would kill her too, and she got into the driver's seat of Whiteley's pickup and drove away. She later attempted to sell the truck.

At about 7 p.m. on Aug. 22, Thompson spoke with one of Whiteley's coworkers.

"(She) advised she last saw (Whiteley) Friday, Aug. 19, at about 1 p.m. for lunch," Thompson said. "(Whiteley) was happy because he had sold his mother's vehicle, and he was going to pick up his boyfriend, Drew, in Collinsville. (She) did not know Drew's last name, but had met Drew a few weeks ago when (Whiteley) brought him to meet his coworkers. Drew and (Whiteley) had been dating since the beginning of this summer."