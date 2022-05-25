Accused killer hearing delayed to June

May 25—SUNBURY — A criminal motion hearing in the homicide case against Stephen Kruskie will be rescheduled to June due to transportation issues.

The second day of the hearing was scheduled for Tuesday in front of Northumberland County Judge Paige Rosini, but Public Defender Michael Broda said Kruskie, 27, of Mount Carmel wanted to be present in court and not attend via videoconference. A transportation issue prevented Kruskie from coming to the courthouse from the Northumberland County Jail in Coal Township.

The hearing on Tuesday was for a defense motion to dismiss due to insufficient evidence. The new hearing will take place at 9:15 a.m. June 13 in the courtroom of Sunbury District Judge Michael Toomey at the county administration center, 399 Stadium Drive, Sunbury.

District Attorney Tony Matulewicz said the change in the courtroom was done to avoid interference from construction crews working on the Northumberland County Courthouse.

Kruskie is accused of running over his ex-girlfriend, 21-year-old Cheyenne Swartz, on May 21, and leaving her severely injured body on West Arch Street in Coal Township before driving 81 miles per hour to the borough of Northumberland.

Kruskie is facing criminal charges of criminal homicide; one felony count each of homicide by vehicle and accidents involving death; three felony counts of aggravated assault by vehicle; three misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment, unsworn falsifications and furnishing authorities with information without knowledge; and four traffic summary counts.

Police say Kruskie and Swartz were involved in an argument inside a Jeep Kruskie was driving on May 21. While traveling at a high rate of speed on West Arch Street in Coal Township, police reported that Krustkie claimed Swartz attempted to get out of the vehicle. Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn reported Swartz died of multiple blunt force trauma consistent with that of someone who was dragged and run over.

Kruskie is being held as a county inmate without bail.