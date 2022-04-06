Accused killer of Jacksonville hairstylist pleads not guilty

The man accused in the death of a beloved Jacksonville hairstylist faced a judge Wednesday.

24-year-old Tevin Robinson was found unresponsive in a car at the Highland Square shopping center on January 3.

Keith Keglar, 20, was arrested March 12. He’s facing murder and unlicensed carrying of a concealed firearm.

Action News Jax reporter Ben Ryan was at the Duval County Courthouse where he spoke with the victim’s family. They wore shirts with Robinson’s face and name on them and said this is the first time they have seen the accused killer’s face in person.

They described the experience as an emotional rollercoaster.

Robinson was a well-known hairstylist specializing in wigs and weaves. Family members like his cousin Roneka Wells and his Aunt Raschel Campbell tell Action News Jax in January that he was openly gay and heavily involved in the LGBTQ community.

This story will be updated.

From an earlier Action News Jax newscast: Family and friends celebrate the life of 24-year-old Jacksonville hairstylist Tevin Robinson

Tevin Robinson was found unresponsive in a car on Dunn Avenue. Action News Jax has learned from multiple sources and family members that Robinson was shot.

“I just want justice for my son because he didn’t deserve it,” his mother Shemeika Robinson said.

Robinson was a well-known hairstylist specializing in wigs and weaves. Family members tell Action News Jax that he was openly gay and heavily involved in the LGBTQ community.

STAY UPDATED: Download the Action News Jax app for live updates on breaking stories