Accused killer in Marriott shooting in Poughkeepsie arraigned on new murder charge

The accused killer in the Oct. 2 shooting at the Courtyard by Marriott in the Town of Poughkeepsie was arraigned Wednesday on a superseding indictment that included an additional murder charge.

Roy A. Johnson was arraigned before Dutchess County Court Judge Edward T. McLoughlin.

Dutchess County District Attorney William Grady said Johnson was indicted on an additional count of second-degree murder relating to the death of Paul Kutz, the parent of a Marist College student who got caught in the crossfire when Johnson began shooting inside the hotel.

A single bullet allegedly fired by Johnson fatally wounded Kutz and he died within minutes of being shot.

Johnson also was indicted for attempted second-degree murder for attempting to cause the death of a hotel employee in the lobby area. A bill of particulars alleges that Johnson attempted to kill a female employee of the hotel who was behind the Bistro bar by firing a pistol at her.

Town of Poughkeepsie police vehicles were stationed outside a Courtyard by Marriott Monday where on Sunday a shooting resulted in one guest killed.

Johnson was also indicted for two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

'Fireworks bursting in lobby': $50M lawsuit reveals new details in Poughkeepsie hotel shooting

Grady said the new indictment was a product of additional evidence that was developed after the case was presented to a grand jury.

McLoughlin ordered that Johnson continue to be held without bail. He is scheduled to reappear in court on Jan. 20.

Johnson faces 50 years to life in prison if he is convicted of the charges contained in the indictment.

Mike Randall covers breaking news for the Times Herald-Record, the Poughkeepsie Journal and the Journal News-lohud. Reach him at mrandall@th-record.com or on Twitter @mikerandall845.

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Accused killer in Marriott shooting arraigned on new murder charge