Accused killer of Marshfield couple to be arraigned in Plymouth today

Christopher Keeley, 27, appeared in Plymouth District Court on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 to face two charges of murder.

PLYMOUTH − The man police say killed two 70-year-olds and their dog inside a Marshfield home last year is set to be arraigned in Plymouth Superior Court Tuesday.

Christopher Keeley, who fled to Florida after the bodies of Carl and Vicki Mattson were found in November, is charged with two counts of murder and one count of animal cruelty. He has been held without bail since his Plymouth District Court arraignment on Dec. 16, two weeks after he was arrested in Florida and driven back to Massachusetts by state troopers.

Keeley, of Weymouth, was indicted by a Plymouth County grand jury on the three charges in March, transferring his case from district court to superior court, where more serious crimes are tried and defendants face longer sentences if convicted. Police reports, search warrants, affidavits and other court documents were impounded in December, meaning they have not been available for viewing by the media or the public.

Marshfield police officers discovered the bodies of the Mattsons, both 70 years old, inside their home at 75 Gotham Hill Drive on Nov. 29. Officers were conducting a well-being check on the couple, who had not been seen by family since Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24. Their bodies had "obvious signs of trauma," Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said at the time.

Cruz said the couple were stabbed and bludgeoned. He wouldn't elaborate on how the victims and the suspect knew each other. The couple's dog was also found dead inside the home, and police say Keeley stole their car before leaving it in Avon.

Carl and Vicki Mattson, both 70, were killed in their home in Marshfield on Nov. 29, 2022.

Keeley, who was 27 at the time, was arrested in Miami Beach on Dec. 2. He appeared before a judge in the Florida 11th Circuit Court via Zoom and agreed to be brought back to Massachusetts to stand trial.

At the time of the slayings, Cruz said Keeley had "prior involvement" with the court system and that mental health issues could be at play.

A search of Quincy District Court records showed five cases that have gone through the system in the past decade, including charges of assault, malicious destruction of property and breaking and entering. Court documents revealed a lengthy rap sheet that started when Keeley − for whom court records show addresses in Quincy and Weymouth − was 18.

