Accused killer Myrle Miller jury selection set for Monday

Jan. 28—LEWISBURG — Jury selection for accused murderer Myrle Miller will begin Monday morning.

According to Miller's defense attorney, Brian Ulmer, of Lewisburg, jury selection will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Monday and the trial will start on April 18.

Miller, 77, is accused of poisoning and defrauding her 77-year-old husband, John Nichols, who died in 2018. State troopers allege Miller intentionally fed Nichols her own prescription medication, verapamil, knowing it would cause his heart to fail. She was arrested in May 2021 and is held in county jail without bail.

The trial was set to begin earlier this month but was postponed because of a medical emergency within Miller's defense team.

Union County District Attorney Pete Johnson said the jury that had previously been selected was let go and the process had to start over.

Miller was set to appear before Senior Judge Edward Reibman, of Lehigh County, who was to oversee the trial.

In the years prior to Nichols' death, arrest papers state that Miller drained at least $87,000 from Nichols' bank accounts and opened two loans against his life insurance without his consent before he died, all while allegedly professing her love to other men online from questionable social media accounts that may have been fraudulent.

In July 1988, then known as Myrle Rovenolt, she was acquitted of attempted homicide by a Montour County jury. Police alleged that she poisoned drinks with ant killer in 1986 and served them to her former husband, her first, Ronald Rovenolt, according to published reports.

Miller is also the grandmother to 2-year-old Cory Edkin, who went missing in 1986 from his Union County home and hasn't been seen since. Edkin was the son of her daughter, Debbie Mowery, the former girlfriend of Charles Burgess III of Sunbury who suspiciously died in a New Jersey motel in 1999 and is the subject of a cold case homicide.

The Edkin case recently was back in the news after the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers group offered a $10,000 reward for any information that helps solve the case.

Multiple stories published by The Daily Item since Edkin's disappearance identify Miller as Edkin's grandmother.

She's also identified herself as his grandmother on a Facebook page dedicated to Edkin's disappearance.

According to a story published Jan. 7, 1988, The Daily Item received anonymous telephone calls the previous year saying Edkin was murdered. According to the story, state police traced the call back to Miller's home at the time but no charges were filed. Miller was married to her first husband at the time. She was eventually acquitted of an attempted murder charge.