Accused killer of North Kansas City police officer indicted on first-degree murder charge

The 24-year-old man accused of fatally shooting North Kansas City Police Officer Daniel Vasquez during a traffic stop last month was indicted Tuesday by a Clay County grand jury, according to prosecutors.

Joshua Rocha, of Kansas City, is scheduled to appear in court Thursday on charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action. He has been in the Clay County jail since his arrest last month and was being held on $2 million bond as of Tuesday.

Rocha was previously charged by Clay County prosecutors in connection with the shooting. The case was sent to the grand jury in a common procedural move.

Vasquez, 32, was shot and killed on the morning of July 19 after pulling over a vehicle with an expired license plate. Authorities have said dash cam video and physical evidence from the scene showed a suspect shoot Vasquez as he approached before exiting the vehicle and firing upon the officer again.

The killing set off a statewide manhunt as authorities sought the suspect vehicle. Hours later Rocha walked into a Clay County government building and told a clerk he wished to surrender. In the parking lot was the vehicle sought by police and a weapon on the passenger seat described by Kansas City police as an assault-style rifle.

During a police interview, Rocha allegedly described being pulled over by Vasquez that morning and waiting with a weapon in hand as the officer approached. He then demonstrated to detectives how he shot Vasquez, authorities allege.

Asked about why he would shoot the officer, Rocha allegedly said he did not want to go to jail or have his car towed away.

Investigators searching for Rocha tracked down a Kansas City residence where they reported finding a 3-D printed handgun, a 3-D printer and firearm components. Detectives also interviewed his mother, who allegedly told them her son had come home that day worried about going to jail because of a fully automatic weapon that he “made,” court papers say.