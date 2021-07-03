Accused killer will not waive extradition

Jul. 2—A man wanted for killing three people in North Bend last month is not waiving extradition and continues to be held in Wisconsin.

District Attorney R. Paul Frasier announced last week that Oen Evan Nicholson declined to waive extradition. As a result, Frasier said his office is preparing documents to send to Oregon Gov. Kate Brown while asking Brown to issue a governor's warrant for Nicholson's extradition.

If Brown agrees, she will issue the warrant, asking the governor of Wisconsin to honor the warrant, which will bring Nicholson back to Oregon to face charges.

Frasier said it will take weeks or even months for the process to be completed.

Coos County is seeking to bring Nicholson back to face six charges of first-degree murder, one charge of attempted murder, one charge of assault and two charges of failure to perform duties as a driver resulting in injury.

Police believe Nicholson was responsible for killing three people in the morning of June 18 in North Bend. According to information released by Frasier and the North Bend Police Department, Nicholson is believed to have murdered his father, Charles Simms Nicholson at an RV at The Mill Casino RV Park. Charles Nicholson was killed by multiple sharp force injuries to his neck, chest and abdomen.

After killing his father, Oen Nicholson took his dad's 2019 Dodge 3500, and left the RV park. While driving away at a high rate of speed, he hit two people crossing the street. Anthony Oyster was killed at the scene while his wife, Linda Oyster, suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to Bay Area Hospital and, later, River Bend Hospital in Springfield.

Police allege Nicholson drove away after hitting the Oysters, traveling approximately a mile, where he stopped at the Herbal Choices marijuana dispensary in North Bend. Nicholson went inside and fired multiple shots at Jennifer Davidson, who died at the scene.

After buying more ammunition at Big 5 Sporting Goods, Nicholson fled in the pickup truck. The truck was wrecked and set on fire in Lane County, and Nicholson later kidnapped Laura Johnson in Springfield. Nicholson forced Johnson to drive more than 2,000 miles before he turned himself in to police in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Nicholson remains in custody in Wisconsin, while Frasier works to get him extradited back to Coos County.