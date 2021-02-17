Accused killer to plead not guilty in separate harassment case

Francis Scarcella, The Daily Item, Sunbury, Pa.
Feb. 17—SHAMOKIN — Accused murderer Christopher T. Fernanders plans to plead not guilty to charges of terroristic threats and harassment his attorney said after Fernanders appeared before a Shamokin District Judge on Tuesday.

Less than a month after Fernanders, 55, of Paxinos, was charged with the misdemeanor count of terroristic threats on his ex-wife in June, state police say Fernanders shot and killed Heather Campbell and Matthew Bowersox on July 10.

Tuesday, Fernanders, along with his attorney Brian Ulmer, appeared by video from the Northumberland County Jail in front of District Judge John Gembic. Fernanders did not say a word during the hearing.

Ulmer told Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz that his client would acknowledge the charges and the state would testify about the details of the June 21 incident outside Campbell's residence. Ulmer said Fernanders would just waive the charges to county court.

Matulewicz said the charges would be sent to Snyder County as part of the Snyder County case, which includes charges of homicide.

After the hearing, Ulmer said his client intends to plead not guilty to the terroristic threat charges. Fernanders has also pleaded not guilty to the murder charges in Snyder County.

Snyder County District Attorney Mike Piecuch, who is prosecuting the case, is seeking the death penalty.

In June, Stonington state troopers arrived at Campbell's home and she told police Fernanders told her he was going to kill her, according to court documents. Troopers spoke to two juveniles who both told troopers Fernanders said he was going to kill Campbell.

Campbell immediately applied for a Protection From Abuse order. On June 25, a Northumberland County sheriff deputy served Fernanders a court order to relinquish his weapons within 24 hours, court records show.

After the murders in July, state police at Selinsgrove obtained a search warrant for Fernanders' home and vehicle and found evidence of his plan to kill, according to court records.

Fernanders detailed his murder plan in a letter addressed to law enforcement that was found in his truck and in his home was an empty box for an Amcrest GPS tracker and equipment used to make a firearm similar to the weapon used in the shootings, court records said. An Amcrest GPS tracker was found underneath the carriage of Campbell's vehicle that was parked at the crime scene.

The GPS unit was used "to assist in stalking and tracking Campbell's movements," police said.

Troopers say Fernanders drove into the parking lot on July 10 in a Dodge Ram pickup truck, exited the vehicle armed with a handgun and began shooting at the couple.

Seeing the incident take place, a customer inside the restaurant came outside and fired three to four shots at Fernanders, striking him and ending the confrontation, police said.

Fernanders was rushed to the hospital were he was treated before being sent to jail with no bail on the double homicide charges.

